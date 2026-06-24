Dubai, UAE: Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is highlighting how its embedded and industrial memory and storage solutions are enabling the next phase of industrial digitalization across the Middle East.

As governments and enterprises across the region invest in smart infrastructure, automation, artificial intelligence, connected transportation, manufacturing modernization, and energy transformation, industrial systems are generating and processing larger volumes of data. This is increasing the need for memory and storage technologies that can deliver consistent performance, endurance, and reliability in demanding operating environments.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East digital transformation market is expected to grow from USD 71.64 billion in 2026 to USD 146.09 billion by 2031, reflecting the pace at which organizations across the region are modernizing their operations and investing in advanced technology infrastructure.

Kingston’s embedded and industrial portfolio is designed for OEMs, system integrators, manufacturers, and technology partners developing solutions for applications including industrial automation, smart city platforms, intelligent transport, energy infrastructure, surveillance, networking, robotics, edge computing, AI, and Industrial IoT.

The company’s portfolio includes embedded NAND, DRAM components, industrial SSDs, design-In DRAM modules, Industrial SD and microSD cards, eMMC, eMCP, ePoP, and UFS solutions. These technologies are used in systems where stable performance, long-term availability, and reliability are essential.

“Across the Middle East, industries are becoming more connected, automated, and data-driven,” said Antoine Harb, Team Leader Middle East, Kingston Technology. “This shift is creating greater demand for memory and storage technologies that can operate reliably in critical environments, from factory automation and transportation systems to smart infrastructure and edge AI applications. Kingston works closely with OEMs, system integrators, and technology partners to help them design platforms where endurance, consistency, and long-term stability are critical.”

Industrial and embedded systems often have longer deployment lifecycles than consumer technologies. In sectors such as energy, manufacturing, transport, utilities, and critical infrastructure, system stability and component consistency are central to operational continuity. Kingston addresses these requirements through quality control, reliability testing, lifecycle management, controlled bill of materials (BOM) control and firmware consistency, and technical support during the design-in phase.

As more data is processed closer to the source, edge computing is becoming an important part of industrial transformation. Devices deployed in factories, transport networks, energy facilities, and smart city environments must capture, process, and store data efficiently, often while operating in space-constrained or rugged environments. . Kingston’s embedded and industrial memory and storage technologies help enable these applications by supporting fast data access, system responsiveness, and dependable operation.

Beyond its product portfolio, Kingston works with manufacturers, system builders, and integrators to help identify the right memory and storage technologies for specific application requirements. Its engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and global supply network help customers simplify integration, accelerate development, and maintain consistency across long-term deployments.

Through its worldwide network of partners, distributors, chipset vendors, and manufacturers, Kingston continues to support embedded and industrial customers across the Middle East as they build systems for increasingly connected, intelligent, and data-intensive environments.

“Reliable memory and storage are no longer just technical components; they are foundational to industrial modernization,” added Harb. “As regional organizations continue to invest in smarter infrastructure and mission-critical digital systems, Kingston remains focused on providing technologies and technical expertise that help these systems perform consistently over time.”

For more information visit kingston.com.

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com