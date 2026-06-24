Amman, Jordan, Massive Media: Today, UAE-based AnaAkhtar — the first Arabic platform purpose-built to support the school counsellor — presented the outcomes of two years of field implementation and validation at “Educational Technology in Educational Counseling and Well-Being,” held in collaboration with the University of Jordan.

The results mark the platform's transition from field validation to institutional adoption. Following implementation in private schools, public-school deployment through its collaboration with the University of Jordan, and early adoption by educational institutions, AnaAkhtar is preparing for expansion into new institutions across Jordan and the Arab world during the 2026–2027 academic year.

The event was held under the patronage of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-Zyoud, Dean of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, with educational and academic leaders, school principals, counsellors, and Higher Diploma candidates in attendance, alongside participants who joined remotely from across the Arab world.

Eman Al-Otaibi, Founder & CEO of AnaAkhtar, said: “In education, we've mastered measuring a great deal grades, attendance, averages. But the hardest thing about a student is what never appears in any table. We built AnaAkhtar in Arabic to give counsellors time, clarity, and the early signals they need to understand and support each student within a context that reflects our own students and culture.”

AnaAkhtar is the first Arabic platform designed specifically to connect students, parents, counsellors, and educational institutions within a single integrated system turning student engagement into indicators, reports, and follow-up tools that support decision-making, and enabling institutions to track trends and needs at the school, city, and network level.

Field implementation took place in private schools directly, and in public schools through the University of Jordan a deployment across nine public schools where the University's Higher Diploma candidates applied the platform directly with students, bridging academic knowledge with the real-world practice of counselling.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-Zyoud, Dean of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, underscored the importance of a dedicated Arabic platform for counselling, noting that attention to a student's growth and to supporting the counsellor is no less important than academic attainment, and that institutions need tools that help them understand and follow their students more effectively.

The event concluded with the awarding of certificates to Higher Diploma candidates, participating supervisors, and faculty members of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, in recognition of their role in carrying out the field implementation — amid broad agreement on the value of continued collaboration between academia and the education sector to build innovative Arabic solutions that support counsellors and student growth across the Arab world.

AT A GLANCE

• Collaboration: AnaAkhtar × University of Jordan, under a memorandum of understanding

• Scope: Private schools directly; nine public schools through the University of Jordan

• Implemented by: Higher Diploma candidates in Teacher Preparation & Educational Counselling

• Differentiator: The first Arabic platform purpose-built to support and empower the school counsellor with practical tools and indicators

• What's next: Institutional adoption and expansion in the 2026–2027 academic year

About AnaAkhtar

AnaAkhtar is an Arabic platform specialised in students' social, emotional, and behavioural growth, built on internationally recognised frameworks, including CASEL. It is designed to empower counsellors and institutions to follow and support student growth more proactively — within an Arabic context that reflects the realities and diversity of students' environments.