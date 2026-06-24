Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Shaza Hotels, the leading luxury hospitality brand inspired by the cultures of the Silk Route and the Arabian Peninsula, announced today the signing of the official Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with FSM Hospitality Company for the development and operation of Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort, a distinctive luxury lifestyle and equestrian destination in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed during Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia 2026, held in Riyadh, marking another significant milestone in Shaza Hotels’ strategic expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Owned by FSM Hospitality Company, led by His Highness Prince Fahad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman, and Her Highness Princess Fahdah bint Saud Al Saud, Managing Director, Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort is set to become one of Riyadh’s most distinctive hospitality destinations.

Located in Al Jubailah, Riyadh, and spanning approximately 63,500 square metres, the resort will offer a premium leisure and lifestyle experience centred around equestrian living and outdoor recreation, seamlessly blending luxury accommodation, wellness, recreation and world-class equestrian facilities within a unique natural environment.

Mr. Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, said: "The signing of the Hotel Management Agreement for Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy within Saudi Arabia. This exceptional project reflects our commitment to creating meaningful destinations that celebrate local culture while delivering world-class hospitality experiences. Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort is unlike any other development in the Kingdom, combining luxury, wellness, sport and equestrian heritage in a way that is both authentic and highly distinctive. We are honoured to deepen our partnership with FSM Hospitality and look forward to bringing this remarkable vision to life."

Mr. Mohammed Al Nashwan, Owner Representative of FSM Hospitality Company, said: "Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort has been carefully conceived as a destination that honours Saudi Arabia’s rich equestrian traditions while introducing a refined hospitality experience for both residents and international visitors. We are pleased to partner with Shaza Hotels, whose expertise in creating culturally inspired luxury experiences aligns perfectly with our aspirations for the project. Designed to appeal to families, wellness enthusiasts, equestrian lovers and leisure travellers, the resort is being developed as a landmark destination that will introduce a new dimension of experiential hospitality to Riyadh.”

Commenting on the growth trajectory of Shaza Hotels, Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President of Business Development & Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, added: "Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic and strategically important hospitality markets in the world. Our expansion in the Kingdom reinforces Shaza Hotels’ commitment to supporting KSA’s Vision 2030 tourism objectives through the development of differentiated destinations.

At the heart of Shaza Riyadh Stables Resort will be a comprehensive Equestrian Club featuring 100 horse boxes, three professional equestrian arenas, and dedicated trails designed for horse riding, cycling and walking through the surrounding landscape.

The resort would accommodate 120 units including 30 luxury villas and 90 rooms and suites, a signature spa, dedicated male and female fitness facilities, paddle courts, football fields, and an expansive leisure pool designed for families and leisure travellers. Complementing the recreational offerings will be a collection of indoor and outdoor restaurants, a club house, and coffee lounges that create vibrant social spaces while embracing the natural setting of the resort.

The project further strengthens Shaza Hotels’ growing presence within Saudi Arabia, where the brand continues to pursue opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism transformation agenda. Alongside developments in Riyadh and Makkah and an expanding international portfolio spanning the Middle East, East Africa, Turkey, Central Asia and North America, Shaza Hotels remains focused on delivering culturally rich hospitality experiences that combine authenticity, elegance and contemporary luxury.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides more than 34 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For further information please visit:

Shaza Hotels

Website: www.shazahotels.com

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