RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate General Authority (REGA), the regulator responsible for Saudi Arabia's real estate sector, has announced today the commencement of applications for foreign real estate ownership through the "Saudi Properties" portal. This is the official portal for the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law, following its entry into force in January 2026. As part of this, the Geographic Scope and Regulatory Framework were also approved.

The portal enables prospective property owners, both within and outside the Kingdom, to begin their ownership journey through an official digital channel that allows users to complete all regulatory procedures electronically. Saudi Properties services include access to available ownership pathways, approved real estate opportunities, verification of eligibility requirements, application submission, and tracking services.

Non-Saudi individuals residing in the Kingdom can apply directly through the "Saudi Properties" portal using their residency number, with automated verification of eligibility requirements and completion of procedures through a fully digital process.

Non-Saudi residents begin their application process by obtaining a digital identity card from Saudi missions abroad, which must be obtained prior to completing the online application process. Non-Saudi companies and entities without an existing presence in the Kingdom are required to register with the Ministry of Investment through the "Invest Saudi" platform and obtain national unified number before completing the ownership process electronically.

The system allows non-Saudi individuals, companies, and entities to own property across various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while regulating ownership in Makkah and Madinah. Property ownership within the two Holy Cities is limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals from both within and outside the Kingdom.

This is implemented through a clear regulatory framework that makes ownership decisions more transparent by linking real estate opportunities to structured pathways, and official data sources, thereby enhancing market credibility, supporting high-quality urban growth, and elevating the overall beneficiary experience.

REGA emphasized that the "Saudi Properties" portal is the official channel for foreign real estate ownership applications, as well as accessing key information related to owning property in the Kingdom. The Authority encourages prospective property owners to visit the "Saudi Properties" portal at: saudiproperties.rega.gov.sa.

The update and implementation of the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law comes into effect at a time when Saudi Arabia is witnessing a significant transformation across its real estate market, driven by urban growth, the expansion of major projects, and the advancement of business, tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and quality-of-life sectors, further strengthening the Kingdom's attractiveness as a destination for living, working, and investment.

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SOURCE The Real Estate General Authority (REGA)

Media enquiries: For more information, please contact: Media@rega.gov.sa