DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa has won two Stevie Awards in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, attesting to DHL's excellence in implementing HR best practices, fostering a positive work environment, and encouraging employees' personal and professional development.

DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa won Gold in the ‘Reward & Recognition Strategy’ category for proactively recognising and acknowledging employee talent, success, and contribution to the company through two highly anticipated initiatives: ‘MEA Got Talent’ and the ‘Employee of the Year Conference’. The jury commended DHL for developing a creative, systematic approach for recognising and rewarding talent that supports employer brand strengthening and talent re-training.

DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa also won Bronze in the ‘Workplace Health & Wellbeing’ category for increasing employee wellbeing across the region through a fun, educational, and rewarding program.

Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win these prestigious awards that recognise our efforts to enhance employee wellbeing and create a positive work environment for personal and professional growth. Our people are our biggest strength, and it has been our mission at DHL to continually invest in them through regular engagement and ongoing initiatives that contribute to all-round development. Big congratulations to the team for this tremendous achievement – and we look forward to setting the bar even higher in the future.”

On a global level, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight won the Gold Stevie Award in the ‘Achievement in Leadership Development for Women’ category with its "Shift Up A Gear" program. As part of this program, the air and ocean freight specialist, together with other Deutsche Post DHL Group divisions, has identified young female employees from around the world who have the potential to progress to Director or higher levels. Through the program, the company aims to achieve at least 30 percent women at these higher management levels by 2025.

DHL Global Forwarding won a total of seven 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers in six different categories. Winners will be honoured at a ceremony in Las Vegas on September 17. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognise the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.