Abu Dhabi-listed AD Ports Group has signed its second 50-year lease agreement with Dubai-based Azizi Developments to expand its manufacturing and logistics capabilities in Abu Dhabi.



The newly leased plots, located in KEZAD and spanning nearly 440,000 square meters, will accommodate 12 factories, designed to boost production capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience, and advance Azizi’s growing project pipeline, including its master-planned communities and developments, AD Ports said in a statement.



The total investment by Azizi Developments will stand at 2 billion UAE dirhams ($544.59 million).



In October 2024, the two companies signed a 50-year land lease agreement for 220,000 square meters in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah) to meet the growing demand of the housing industry in the region.



The initial AED 1 billion investment by Azizi Developments included the establishment of a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility, timber joinery and duct fabrication workshops, a modular factory, an aluminium and glass fabrication unit, as well as an aluminium extrusion factory.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

