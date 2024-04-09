Doha – DHL, the world leading logistics company, has joined as the exclusive logistics partner to the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) 2024, set to take place in Doha, Qatar from April 30th to May 2nd. This partnership underscores DHL's ongoing dedication to identifying and supporting truly innovative initiatives in the space of e-mobility.

The multilateral AEMOB Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, will bring together international experts to explore the future of autonomous e-mobility from all relevant perspectives, including technology, science and research, and policy.

"We are proud to welcome DHL as a partner for the AEMOB Forum," said Ahmad Al Ansari, Executive Committee Member of the Forum. "DHL's global reputation and expertise make them a key player in mobility. Their involvement will not only enhance our discussions, but also contribute to the advancement of innovation overall."

"We really are honoured to become the logistics partner for the AEMOB Forum 2024," said Ahmed Elfangary, Country Manager at DHL Express Qatar. "As a global logistics leader, we at DHL remain strongly committed to driving innovation in transport by supporting initiatives, that have a positive vision and true potential to advance sustainable mobility solutions worldwide. We look forward to imparting our expertise to ensure that the AEMOB Forum is a success."

The alliance between DHL Qatar and the AEMOB Forum also highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration to propel the development and adoption of autonomous e-Mobility technologies further. Through this collaboration, DHL reaffirms its steadiness in promoting the transition to a sustainability-conscious logistics and transportation practice.

About AEMOB:

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024, hosted and strategically partnered by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is set to become the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event will provide a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in a real-world setting.

The AEMOB Forum is set to assemble a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the AEMOB Forum website www.aemobforum.com.

