Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today launched at GITEX – the world’s largest tech and AI event – DFSA Connect. This next-generation platform is designed to streamline application processes for authorisations and regulatory approvals. With DFSA Connect, applying for Authorisation to conduct Financial Services in and from the DIFC is now faster, simpler, and more user-friendly and efficient.

Throughout 2025, the DFSA has continued to receive rising volumes of applications for Authorisation with a 18% increase in applications during the first three quarters of the year to 30 September 2025. As well as making the application process easier for firms, DFSA Connect will enable the regulator to manage further increasing volumes with an expected 33% efficiency gain, resulting in faster turnaround times for applicants seeking authorisations and approvals.

DFSA Connect’s capabilities enable smarter automation, streamlined workflows, and a more applicant-friendly online system, reducing manual steps and delays – all of this is part of the DFSA’s commitment to enabling innovation in a responsible and customer-centric way and ensuring new firms are meeting the DFSA’s high standards.

The platform’s new capabilities will also pave the way for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) integration that will help to personalise the applicant experience with tailored and enhanced services, ensuring that every interaction is seamless. Future enhancements will continue to accelerate the approvals process, further modernising the DFSA’s approach and ensuring that the DIFC remains competitive on the global stage.

Juma Thani Alhameli, Chief Operating Officer of the DFSA, said: " DFSA Connect represents a step-change in how we support innovation and growth in the DIFC. By deploying cutting-edge digital capabilities and preparing for advanced AI integration, we can respond faster, operate smarter, and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses alike deepening trust with current firms and broadening opportunity for prospective ones.”

Over the past year, the DFSA has embarked on a comprehensive digitalisation journey, redefining its technological blueprint to deliver a more efficient, applicant-friendly online experience. DFSA Connect underscores the regulator’s commitment to enable innovation responsibly, broaden and deepen the financial services sector, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a world-class centre for finance and technology.

To experience the platform first-hand, click here or visit the DFSA stand in the Digital Dubai halls at GITEX Global.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose-built financial free zone in Dubai, UAE. The DFSA regulates and supervises financial services firms and markets in the DIFC. These include asset managers, banks, custody and trust services, commodities futures traders, fund managers, insurers and reinsurers, traders of securities and fintech firms. We supervise exchanges and trading platforms for both conduct and prudential purposes, overseeing an international securities exchange (Nasdaq Dubai) and an international commodities derivatives exchange (Gulf Mercantile Exchange). The DFSA is also responsible for supervising and enforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements applicable in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA’s website for more information.

Juma Thani Alhameli was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the DFSA on 10 June 2025. Mr Alhameli is a seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience in the technology, financial services, and aviation sectors, with a strong track record in developing successful strategies and delivering innovative business solutions. Mr Alhameli was previously Chief Technology Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, where he led the development and execution of the bank’s technology vision and strategy. Prior to this, Mr Alhameli spent a decade at Abu Dhabi Global Market in senior leadership roles, including Chief Communication Officer, Chief of Staff, and Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer. Mr Alhameli holds a BSc in Computer Engineering from Khalifa University and completed several executive and professional programmes with Harvard University and IESE Business School.