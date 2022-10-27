Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC ("Deyaar"), one of Dubai's leading property developers and real estate service providers, has confirmed Carrefour, owned by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, as the anchor retail offering in Midtown, its award-winning urban community located in the ever-growing neighbourhood of Dubai Production City.

Carrefour Market is set to occupy 9000 sq. ft. of central retail space in the master development. The versatile concept by Majid Al Futtaim Retail promises to provide a complete list of essentials for day-to-day living, ranging from nutrition to household goods and personal care products to electronics. It will be the mainstay of the community attracting residents to explore a wider expansive retail space of more than 65,000 sq. ft.

Speaking on the latest development, Selim El Zein, VP and Head of Assets said: "We are focused on staying true to the promise of creating a modern township with a self-sufficient urban community. Midtown was envisioned as a thriving address for residents, retailers, and investors. Every milestone thus far has successfully delivered on our goals, and our latest partnership with Majid Al Futtaim continues this narrative."

The master plan continues to expand on its modern urban community concept, served by a massive central garden and a mixed-use public retail and restaurant space. The family-friendly community is close to Dubai metro stations, schools, shopping centres, and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides convenient access to the rest of the Emirates.

Located in Dubai Production City near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Midtown has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle needs of today’s fast-paced world. The new addition in Midtown simplifies everyday living, supporting residents to stay fully equipped with everything they need all year around. In fact, the retail landscape in the existing phase of Midtown, Afnan and Dania is a total of 24 mid-rises that are surrounded by an interesting line of exciting F&B concepts from street food to casual dining, clinics, pharmacies, kids’ nurseries, salons, laundry, pet care, art workshops, tailoring studios amongst other essential services.

With the upcoming phase of Mesk and Noor receiving an incredible response from people, Deyaar aims to elevate residents’ daily life by adding more services and amenities in this new development.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Deyaar is one of Dubai's leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the Emirate of Dubai and has consistently built a solid reputation of being one of the most trusted, integrated real-estate partners that’s passionate about creating value that stands for generations to come. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties with the highest levels of service and quality.