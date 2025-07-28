Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) enabled customers to seamlessly complete more than 7.2 million transactions across several digital platforms during the first half of 2025. These transactions included 1.1 million transactions via its website, 2.6 million transactions through its smart app and 3.5 million transactions through partner-supported platforms, helping DEWA to achieve a digital service adoption of 99.5%. Additionally, more than 100 integration projects were completed with 65 government and private organisations by the end of June 2025.

“In line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue our tireless efforts to enhance the quality of digital life and accelerate the digital transformation process in DEWA and the emirate of Dubai. We are keen to advance our leadership in employing AI innovation and the latest technologies to provide more efficient, effective and quality services, and to develop innovative digital solutions that enhance the experience and happiness of stakeholders, helping to reduce their carbon footprint and supporting sustainability efforts,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“At DEWA, we have a secure and advanced digital infrastructure that keeps pace with our ambitions for digital transformation and our efforts to make Dubai a global centre for innovation and technology. We adopt the ‘Services 360’ policy in all our services to reduce procedures, achieve zero bureaucracy and help to establish a leading global system in government work,” Al Tayer added.

DEWA has a comprehensive ecosystem of ‘green’ digital channels, including its website, smart app and customer care centre systems, all of which operate through green data centres that rely fully on clean energy. In addition, DEWA also provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee supported by ChatGPT. Rammas is available across several platforms, including DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, service robots, WhatsApp Business at 04-601 9999 and Amazon’s Alexa.

