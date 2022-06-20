Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its Smart Grid Report 2022. The report highlights the latest information regarding DEWA’s smart grid and its role in sustaining DEWA’s position as one of the most outstanding utilities worldwide. The report also demonstrates the role of a smart grid in the development of a smart city, which supports the Smart Dubai initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

The report focuses on the excellence of DEWA’s smart grid, which features a high standard of resilience and agility, in order to keep pace with rapid changes and developments. The report showcases the six main themes of DEWA’s Smart Grid Strategy 2021 – 2035: Foundational Capabilities; Grid Automation; Smart Energy Solutions and Green Mobility; Smart Water; Smart Grid Artificial Intelligence; and Innovative Value-Added Services. These themes comprise 19 globally leading smart grid capabilities that are aligned with DEWA’s strategic objectives and enable the DEWA Smart Grid Strategy until 2035.

“DEWA’s smart grid ensures the seamlessness and availability of round-the-clock integrated and connected services, according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and sustainability. This enables DEWA to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure for managing facilities and services according to smart and integrated systems using the latest disruptive technologies, including those of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. These include artificial intelligence, blockchain, energy storage, the Internet of Things and others. DEWA’s smart grid also uses innovative and proactive solutions to improve efficiencies and enhance conservation efforts. By utilising such solutions, DEWA has been able to reduce losses in its water network to 5.3% in 2021, which is one of the lowest rates worldwide. DEWA’s smart grid supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Excellence at DEWA, said that the smart grid, with total investments up to AED 7 billion until 2035, has advanced features, including interoperability between different parts of the electricity and water networks. Bin Salman highlighted that the Smart Grid Report 2022 focuses on the six themes of the Smart Grid Strategy 2021-2035 in supporting the continuity of DEWA’s excellence and global leadership.

DEWA provides the High-Water Usage Alert under the Smart Response initiative to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter. Until March 2022, the service has saved up to 8 billion gallons of water and saved customers more than AED 500 million.

You can read DEWA Smart Grid Report 2022 on https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/about-us/strategic-initiatives/smart-grid