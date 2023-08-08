Deliveroo UAE has announced the second edition of its Restaurant Awards

UAE: Deliveroo, the leading food-delivery company, has just announced the second edition of its annual Restaurant Awards. Unveiling 23 award categories, including Restaurant of the Year and Best Restaurant Voted by Rides, Deliveroo’s much-anticipated Restaurant Awards present a longlist of over 400 loved restaurants from across the country. This year, Deliveroo has introduced two new categories, namely Best Indian and Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi, further celebrating the UAE’s diverse F&B industry.

Having garnered acclaim in the UK and Singapore since 2019, the Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards made their debut in the UAE in 2022. The prestigious event celebrates the myriad of local restaurants available on the app that consistently push the boundaries of excellence within the dynamic F&B landscape of the country. From today, the public can vote for their favourite restaurant in the longlist and help crown 22 restaurants as winners.

Deliveroo has identified a total of 23 award categories to showcase the best of food delivery available to customers on the platform, including Best Burger, Best Asian, Best Pizza, Best Middle Eastern, Best Fried Chicken, Best Homegrown Dubai, Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi, Best Dessert, Best Italian, Best Plant-Based, Best Editions Restaurant, Most-Loved Chain, Best Newcomer, Best Coffee, Best Fine Dining, Best Healthy Restaurant, Best Family Restaurant, Best Value Eats, Best Japanese, Best Poke, Best Indian, Best Restaurant Voted by Riders and Restaurant of The Year.

From the 23 award categories, of which 22 rely solely on customer voting, Deliveroo has also announced the Best Restaurant Voted by Riders category. Recognizing the significant role riders play in the daily operations of restaurants, the food delivery service wanted to invite them to participate in the awards by crowning their own winner.

There are up to 20 restaurant partners for each category based on metrics such as performance, the total number of orders, the total number of repeat orders, and star rating on the app.

For the Restaurant of the Year Award, customers will be able to vote for their favourite restaurant, meaning any partner on the platform stands the chance to win, no matter how big or small. The chosen winner will be selected in the second round by a panel of judges that will be revealed in the near future.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said “We are thrilled to unveil the second edition of the highly-anticipated Deliveroo Restaurant Awards in the UAE. Food is at the heart of everything we do, and these awards embody our dedication to honouring our exceptional restaurant partners and celebrating the remarkable food they create each day. We invite the public to join the celebration by casting their votes as we come together to recognise the thriving F&B industry in the UAE. It’s no secret that the UAE is home to some of the best flavours and restaurant concepts in the region, and we can’t wait for our partners to get the recognition they deserve.”

How can Deliveroo Customers get involved?

From the 8th to the 21st of August, during the first round of voting, foodies are invited to vote for their favourite restaurant while standing a chance to win up to AED 1,000 Deliveroo credit. On the 28th of August, Deliveroo will reveal the top three restaurants that have been shortlisted in each category, as voted by customers. Voting will re-open again for one final chance to vote for the winners of each category which will be announced in October during a live ceremony.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website can be seen here: http://uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com/

This contains all restaurants and categories as well as offers members of the public a chance to vote for their preferred restaurant and win up to AED 1,000 Deliveroo Credit

Voting Timeline:

8th August - Longlist goes live and voting opens for the public

21st August - Voting closes temporarily

28th August - Shortlist revealed and voting re-opens - judges announced

15th September - Voting closes

October - Restaurant Awards take place and winners are announced

Full list of 2023 categories below:

Best Burger Best Asian Best Pizza Best Middle Eastern Best Fried Chicken Best Homegrown DXB Best Home Homegrown AD Best Dessert Best Italian Best Plant-Based / Vegan Best Editions Restaurant Most-Loved Chain Best Newcomer (New on Deliveroo) Best Coffee Best Fine Dining Best Healthy Restaurant Best Family Restaurant Best Value Eats Best Japanese Best Poke Best Indian Best Restaurant Voted By Riders Restaurant of The Year

