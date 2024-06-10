The Abdoun Flagship from Orange Jordan was inaugurated by the Mayor of Amman H.E Eng. Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, coinciding with the visit of Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann. They were briefed on the unique experience offered to customers in the newly opened showroom. The event was attended by the CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa Jérôme Hénique, the CEO of Orange Jordan Philippe Mansour, and several members of the executive management team.

Orange Jordan pointed out that the Shop is a single embodiment of the new signature “Orange is Here” which was launched recently as a culmination of its continuous efforts and endeavors that place Orange at the heart of its customers’ needs and expectations.

It emphasized that the shop reflects everything Orange represents with its cutting-edge devices, smart life solutions, novel technologies such as 5G, customer engagement, highest Internet speeds, premium customer service, and environment-friendly solutions.

The Abdoun Flagship enables Orange’s customers to be part of the digital experience the company provides through being able to connect to the digital tools and screens available in the shop, the 5G-enabled virtual experiences, and the ability to attend premium events and conferences.

It also offers green features including solar farms, LED lights, charging spots for electric vehicles and more. It also includes a special section for collecting electronic devices for renewal and recycling in order to protect the environment.

It is worth mentioning that the Abdoun Flagship aims to revolutionize the experience offered to all customers through state-of-the-art tools and devices. The shop is considered the biggest amongst the 61 ones spanned across all of Jordan.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.