Dubai-based prime luxury developer Imtiaz Developments marked a major milestone with the official announcement of global sports icon and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as its brand ambassador. The announcement was made during the grand launch of Beach Walk 4 Residence, the latest addition to the Beach Walk series by Imtiaz — a collection of ultra-luxury developments on Dubai Islands valued at AED 2.5 billion Dhs.

During a special press conference attended by members of the media and key industry figures, Imtiaz Developments CEO Mr. Masih Imtiaz and Mr. Khabib Nurmagomedov formalised the brand ambassadorship with an official signing ceremony.

“Today is a special day for IMTIAZ,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, during his address to the press. “I’m incredibly proud to announce that Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially joining us as our brand ambassador. Khabib is more than just a world champion—he’s a symbol of discipline, humility, and integrity. These are the same values we hold close at IMTIAZ, as we build homes and communities that truly matter. Having someone of his stature believe in our vision means a great deal to us—and we’re honoured to welcome him to the IMTIAZ family."

Following the signing ceremony, Mr. Masih and Mr. Khabib engaged with members of the press during a brief Q&A session.

In his official statement, Khabib stated: “I’m truly honoured to be part of the IMTIAZ family. From the very first conversation, I felt a strong connection—not just to the brand, but to the people behind it and the values they stand for. Discipline, vision, and commitment to excellence—these are things I’ve lived by in my own journey, and it’s what I see in IMTIAZ. I’m excited for this partnership and to be part of a journey that’s just getting started."

The press conference was followed by a spectacular launch event that featured an unforgettable evening of elegance and grandeur. Kicking off with a VIP red carpet experience, the event welcomed royalty, high-net-worth investors, and influential business leaders from across the region. Attendees were treated to an exclusive unveiling presentation of Beach Walk 4 Residence in Dubai Islands.

IMAGE Caption: Beach Walk 4 is the fifth project in IMTIAZ’s sold-out Beach Walk series valued at AED 2.5 billion Dhs.

A special highlight of the evening was the on-stage recognition of IMTIAZ’s top-performing channel partners, where 12 awards were presented by Mr. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mr. Masih Imtiaz in honour of their outstanding contributions.

About Beach Walk 4 Residence

Beach Walk 4 is the fifth project in IMTIAZ’s sold-out Beach Walk series, valued at AED 2.5 billion Dhs. Following the successful launches of BW1, BW2, BW3, and BW Grand, Imtiaz has now unveiled Beach Walk 4. Positioned on Dubai Islands, this fully furnished, ultra-luxury development offers exclusive waterfront residences with floor-to-ceiling glass façades, bespoke interiors, and private terraces.

Residents will enjoy access to world-class amenities, including private beach access, infinity pools, rooftop lounges, wellness retreats, and a vibrant marina promenade.

Imtiaz Developments is currently working on six projects in JVC, five within the Dubailand Residential Complex, and an impressive 18 waterfront developments on the highly anticipated Dubai Islands.

About Dubai Islands:

Aligned with Dubai’s 2040 vision, Dubai Islands is set to be home to over 80 hotels, ranging from luxury and wellness resorts to vibrant cultural hubs and boutique offerings, creating a distinctive and dynamic enclave. With a variety of branded projects, villa communities, and the area’s largest shopping mall set to open in the next three years, Dubai Islands is poised to become a premier destination. To capitalise on this growth, Imtiaz Developments will be unveiling ultra-luxury projects in the area this year.