Abu Dhabi, UAE – Masdar City has reinforced its position as the UAE’s pioneering sustainable urban community with the award of the prestigious LEED Communities Platinum Certification for its Phase 1 project, under development.

Masdar City was recognized in the LEED v4.1 Communities Plan & Design category, and it is the first time this certificate has been given to a project in Abu Dhabi. The award acknowledges Masdar City's commitment to exceeding rigorous sustainability standards for its development and buildings. The achievement further reinforces Masdar City’s reputation as a world-class, climate-resilient community that is attracting a growing number of tenants drawn to its innovative and collaborative environment.

"The international recognition achieved by Masdar City is evidence of the success of our sustainable development approach and reflects the efforts made toward establishing the community as a sustainability hub,” said Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director Sustainable Development from Masdar City. “Our vision is to inspire cities to transform into more liveable, resilient, and sustainable places, based on innovation and collaboration while enhancing the quality of life for all residents. Our ambition for 2025, the year of community, is to enhance the experience of our people and our businesses while protecting the natural environment, revolutionising the way cities and communities are planned, developed, and operated.”

“At Masdar City we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of innovation for a more sustainable future, and the awarding of the LEED Platinum Certificate is a recognition of that,” said Gaurish Wagle, Manager, Sustainable Master Planning at Masdar City. “We are determined to be a world leader in sustainable urban living and are doing so by meeting the highest standards, as this certificate proves.”

Masdar City has established a reputation for setting the standard on sustainable urban development, excelling in master planning and integrating advanced green infrastructure, renewable energy, and low-carbon mobility solutions into its urban design. Phase 1 of the master plan not only met but surpassed LEED’s strict performance standards across critical areas such as land use, transportation, energy systems, and community health.

The LEED for Communities rating system, certified by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), evaluates the long-term sustainability and liveability of neighbourhoods and urban developments. The Plan & Design rating system evaluates community-scale master plans before construction, ensuring that critical elements like natural systems and ecology, quality of life, energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, air quality, mobility, and community engagement are prioritized.

This new award further builds upon a strong track record of LEED certifications, Masdar City is home to dozens of LEED-rated buildings, including one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, as well as several with LEED Operations & Maintenance (O+M) certifications.