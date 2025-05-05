Panasonic bats for enhanced service and supply efficiency by collaborating with Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) has revealed a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO), KSA’s premier electronics and lifestyle retail distributor. This collaboration marks a significant evolution in the Kingdom’s retail and electronics sectors, as it pioneers a direct supply model in the Saudi market, aligning a major international manufacturer directly with a leading national retailer. The partnership is also strategically designed to redefine how Saudi customers access and experience Panasonic’s innovative products, bringing them closer to consumers through SACO’s extensive network of retail locations across the Kingdom.

The partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony held recently in Riyadh, attended by Hiroyuki Shibutani, CEO of PMMAF; John Hardy, COO of PMMAF; Abdel-Salam Bdeir, CEO of SACO; and, Makram Malaeb, COO of SACO.

This step underscores Panasonic’s strong and growing commitment to the local market. Moreover, it builds upon Panasonic’s recent inauguration of its regional office in Riyadh, which is seen as a strategic investment aimed at fostering closer connections with local consumers and strengthening relationships within the Saudi ecosystem. The partnership with SACO further solidifies Panasonic’s long-term vision and growth strategy for the region. It enables the group to deliver a unique value proposition to Saudi customers though one of the biggest networks in the kingdom.

“This strategic alignment allows us to cater to the unique needs of the Saudi market through SACO’s extensive retail network,” Shibutani commented. “SACO is recognized as a retail powerhouse in the Kingdom, and we are confident that through this collaboration, we have better opportunities to showcase the full spectrum of Panasonic’s cutting-edge consumer electronics and elevate the shopping experience for our Saudi customers, building upon our growing presence in the region.”

By combining Panasonic’s renowned technological expertise and its diverse range of consumer electronics with SACO’s deep-rooted understanding of Saudi consumer behavior and its expansive retail footprint, this partnership promises to deliver elevated and locally relevant product offerings and customer experiences. Together, the two companies will create unique in-store environments tailored to the preferences of Saudi consumers.

Expressing SACO’s enthusiasm for the business alliance, Mr. Bdeir, CEO of SACO said: “Partnering directly with a global leader like Panasonic will enable us to provide our customers with an even wider selection of cutting-edge electronics, and a more seamless shopping experience. Together, we will strive to drive mutual success and showcase our shared ambition for excellence.”

This alliance transcends a traditional commercial agreement, representing a shared commitment to co-develop innovative retail experiences, gain deeper insights into local needs, and shape the future of the consumer electronics market in Saudi Arabia. Panasonic and SACO are poised to establish a new standard for collaboration between manufacturers and retailers in the Middle East.