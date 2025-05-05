The group will present an integrated portfolio of advanced systems and platforms, spanning land, air, secure communications, and electronic warfare

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will showcase its latest line-up of multi-domain systems and solutions at the International Defence and Security Exhibition of Spain (FEINDEF), taking place from 12 to 14 May at IFEMA in Madrid.

Organised by the FEINDEF Foundation with institutional support from the Spanish Ministry of Defence, the biennial event offers a strategic platform to strengthen and expand EDGE’s growing network of defence and security partners across Europe.

Miles Chambers, Vice President – International Business Development at EDGE, said: “FEINDEF offers a vital opportunity to strengthen our relationships with international industry and government stakeholders, explore new avenues for collaboration, and showcase the full scope of our advanced, multi-domain solutions. As we continue to expand our presence across Europe and beyond, we remain focused on delivering integrated, next-generation capabilities tailored to our existing and potential customers' evolving operational needs. We are delighted to be exhibiting at FEINDEF for the first time in Spain, a country which holds significant importance for EDGE, both culturally and through our existing commercial partnerships.”

EDGE will present a comprehensive suite of advanced systems and solutions, including land platforms, aerial systems, secure communications, precision-guided munitions, air defence systems, and state-of-the-art radar and electro-optical technologies.

In aerial systems, EDGE will exhibit the SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 jet-powered loitering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, designed to deliver rapid and precise strike capabilities against fixed targets.

The group will also showcase ANAVIA’s HT-100 long-range vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) system, as well as the SKYNEX missile launcher unit and SKYKNIGHT air defence system, which provide comprehensive protection against a range of asymmetric and conventional aerial threats.

In the land domain, EDGE will feature its AJBAN 452A 4x4 light patrol vehicle, engineered for internal security, artillery observation, and troop transport missions.

In the electronic warfare domain, the group will showcase its SKYSHIELD solution, a fixed-deployment counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) housed in a compact environmental cabinet, offering frequency jamming and spoofing capabilities for optimal coverage and protection.

Additionally, BORDERSHIELD, an autonomous surveillance solution designed to deliver integrated, persistent situational awareness for border security applications, will be on display.

EDGE will also showcase its portfolio of advanced secure communication systems, including the KATIM GATEWAY 9001-R, a rugged platform built for network encryption in demanding environments and in-motion deployments; GATEWAY 9001, a compact form-factor device suitable for office-like settings; and the next-generation GATEWAY 9011, a high-performance hardware platform offering full lifecycle tamper detection and response capabilities.

Moreover, the group will display the KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphone, developed for mission-critical applications in demanding operational environments.

In the precision munitions segment, EDGE will feature AL TARIQ, a precision-guided tactical solution enabling high-accuracy, long-range targeting of stationary, moving, and relocatable assets, even in GPS-denied environments.

The EDGE stand will also feature the group’s latest electro-optics and advanced surveillance radars, designed to support a broad range of operational scenarios.

By presenting its comprehensive multi-domain capabilities at FEINDEF 2025, EDGE reaffirms its commitment to delivering mission-focused technologies and strengthening its position as a trusted partner across the European defence market.

Visitors can explore EDGE’s diverse portfolio at Stand 8C22 in Hall 8, from 12 to 14 May.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.