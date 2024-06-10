Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company, the authorized distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Central and Northern region, has won several awards from Hyundai Motor Company. This recognition came during the recent annual conference held by the company to honor its global partners.

Wallan Trading Company received multiple awards in recognition of its key strategy implemented towards providing the best possible services in all aspects of sales, support, and ancillary services. These efforts led to receiving the Best in the Middle East and Africa award for excellence in sales, as well as the joint award for the best Hyundai distributor in the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Fahad bin Saad Wallan, the CEO of the company, received the award for the successful strategic partnership that has spanned 40 years, in the presence of senior executives from both companies. Throughout these years of creativity and memories with Hyundai Motor, Wallan Trading Company has witnessed the achievements and successes that have solidified the company's reputation, coinciding with the development of the modern history of the Kingdom. Additionally, Wallan Trading Company received the joint appreciation award for being the best authorized distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Middle East and Africa.

After receiving the appreciation awards, Mr. Fahad Wallan expressed his happiness with this accomplishment, which adds to the company's achievements and reflects the true essence of its journey, marked by success and excellence in all aspects. The company's significant efforts and substantial investments, aimed at developing its services and excelling in them, demonstrate its steadfast responsibility towards its customers, gaining their trust and maintaining sustainable relationships with them.

He stated, "The company has succeeded in acquiring a high level of appreciation and trust, thanks to our advanced services. Our partnership with Hyundai Motor has expanded over these 40 years, enabling us to provide the best services and meet the needs of our customers. Today, we crown our efforts with the Excellence Award."

-Ends-

