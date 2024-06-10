The revamped brand reflects Majid Al Futtaim's vision to enhance its shopping malls by 2030, offering unforgettable experiences that create endless memories for visitors



Cairo, Egypt, 10 June 2024: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has unveiled its revamped brand of Mall of Egypt. This unveiling underscores Majid Al Futtaim's unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and ongoing development to deliver excellence in service to its customers and shopping mall visitors.



As part of this campaign, the mall's logo has undergone a transformation to reflect Mall of Egypt’s strategy, which outlines steadfast commitment to providing a unique experience that prioritizes customers and visitors, offering them an extensive range of options designed to bring great moments for everyone, every day. The revamped brand reinforces the mall's position as a leading destination that provides endless possibilities and choices for all visitors.



Mall of Egypt brand revamping aims to build on the mall's legacy and reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative and new experiences to its visitors. By providing a diverse range of groundbreaking services, the mall ensures unlimited experiences for all visitors, solidifying its identity as a vibrant destination where endless opportunities await in every aspect of customers’ lives.



Mall of Egypt spans an impressive 165,000 square meters, with unique mix of local and international fashion brands. It also has the largest variety of local brands under one roof. In addition to shopping, it is home to unparalleled entertainment facilities such as Ski Egypt, a 21-screen VOX Cinemas complex, and the Magic Planet entertainment center. Furthermore, the mall includes paddle courts and many other options that enhance the visitor experience and cater to the interests of all members of the Egyptian family.



On this occasion, Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, stated: “The revamped brand of Mall of Egypt that we are unveiling today is an extension of the mall's established approach, which focuses on enhancing the experience of our visitors and bringing great moments for everyone, every day with the latest shopping services. Since the establishment of Mall of Egypt in 2017, we have welcomed over 85 million visitors. We spared no effort in creating a comprehensive experience within the mall, whether through shopping options from over 356 stores featuring both international and local brands, or through diverse entertainment destinations that have made the mall a unique and favoured destination for many visitors, achieving a significant sales volume estimated at EGP 2.5 billion by the end of April 2024.”



Azab added: "We are committed to implementing strategies that enable us to adapt and grow in Egypt amidst global and local economic challenges. Mall of Egypt, as a Mall of Endless possibilities, further amplifies this unwavering commitment. It showcases our dedication to creating value for our visitors while contributing to the growth of the local economy, which we aim to support comprehensively."



It is worth mentioning that Majid Al Futtaim invested $722 million in 2017 to establish Mall of Egypt, which played a vital role in supporting the Egyptian economy by providing 41,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. Additionally, the annual business volume amounts to EGP 4 billion.

