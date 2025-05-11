Al Nasrallah: Due to its simplicity and flexibility, NBK’s SoftPOS service has become widely popular among SMEs and business owners.

The growing demand for this service reflects our commitment to providing innovative and practical payment solutions for our customers.

Emphasizing its continued dedication to achieving digital convenience and enriching the customers’ experience, National Bank of Kuwait’s SoftPOS service payment is seeing a growing demand by Small and Medium Enterprises and business owners.

This cutting-edge service that highlights NBK’s commitment to providing diverse digital solutions enables merchants and business owners to easily and quickly turn their smartphones into POS terminals. By using the SoftPOS service, payments can be accepted just like the physical POS machines, making the banking experience of businesses richer, more convenient and widely accessible.

The SoftPOS payment service, which has been in effect for two years, reflects NBK’s commitment to providing substantial support to SMEs and business owners and equip them with advanced digital tools that enhance their banking and financial dealings, as it is designed to offer a secure, fast, and flexible payment acceptance solution.

Business owners who subscribe to this service will be able to enjoy an array of benefits and digital features, including receiving payments to their businesses up to KD 250 and pushing an electronic POS slip through an e-mail message. Moreover, this service allows business owners to receive payments from credit cards and debit cards, as well as digital wallet payments such as Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, etc.

On this occasion, Homoud Al Nasrallah SVP – Head of Merchant Business and Customer Loyalty Management commented: “We are very proud that our SoftPOS service has become popular among business owners seeking flexibility and simplicity in accepting payments, as this reflects our success in understanding the customers’ needs and providing services accordingly.”

Al Nasrallah also added: “This continued demand reflects our dedication to providing practical and innovative solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers, but also exceed their expectations, as we always strive to be one step ahead to achieve an optimal and unique banking experience that can keep up with the growing and fast financial market.”

Furthermore, Al Nasrallah stressed that NBK will continue to embark on its digital innovation journey and provide digital banking solutions that make the customers’ experience highly exceptional and convenient.