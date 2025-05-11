Muscat – Vale and its union in Oman have been recognized with three national awards by the General Federation of Oman Workers, positioning the company as one of the most progressive and employee-focused organizations operating in the Sultanate’s industrial sector. Presented during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebrations, the awards acknowledge Vale’s structured approach to nurturing labor relations, its commitment to union dialogue, and its broader role in shaping a progressive and resilient workplace.

Among the accolades was the award for Outstanding Union Representative, presented to Nasser Al Mamari, a long-serving member of Vale in Oman’s union committee. His selection reflects a record of meaningful contributions to the labor movement, including active engagement with the General Federation, regular participation in official training programs, and his certification as a union trainer. Over the years, Al Mamari has led awareness sessions for colleagues across Oman, supporting a culture of openness, knowledge-sharing, and informed participation.

Vale in Oman’s union was also recognized as one of the top-performing private sector unions in the country, based on its collaborative approach and continuous coordination with both company leadership and national labor institutions. Since the union’s formation, Vale has signed seven collective labor agreements, each designed to formalize dialogue, anticipate workforce needs, and enhance workplace stability. This structured engagement model includes bi-monthly meetings between union representatives and senior management, as well as direct biannual meetings with the CEO. These interactions have enabled both sides to address emerging challenges, review sector trends, and agree on sustainable solutions in the interest of employees and the company.

Today, Vale’s employees enjoy a range of enhanced benefits that exceed national labor law requirements. These include extended maternity leave provisions, interest-free housing and emergency loans, additional medical leave, and education support for employees’ children. The union also plays an active role in promoting occupational health and safety and contributing to local community initiatives.

In recognition of its proactive and inclusive approach to labor engagement, Vale in Oman was also named one of the leading private sector institutions supporting union activity in the Sultanate. The award underscores the company’s philosophy that unions are not external stakeholders, but integral partners in advancing shared goals.

Commenting on the recognition, Yousef Al Badi, HR Manager at Vale in Oman, said:

"We are proud to see our collaborative approach recognized at a national level. These awards reflect our belief that sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and long-term thinking are essential to a productive and resilient work environment. Our partnership with the union is not transactional but part of how we do business in Oman."

These latest awards build on Vale’s recent recognition with the “Creativity and Excellence in Union Innovation Award” in the industrial sector, further reinforcing the company’s reputation as a benchmark for structured labor engagement and progressive workplace practices.

Since launching operations in Oman in 2007, Vale has remained committed to supporting the Sultanate’s economic diversification goals. Its approach to labor relations stems from a deeper commitment to creating long-term value through the development of national talent, support for social well-being, and promotion of industrial excellence built on mutual respect and shared success.