The board members of National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) approved cash dividends valued at SAR 86.30 million for the first half (H1) of 2025.

GASCO will pay out a dividend of SAR 1.15 per share, representing 11.50% of its share capital, for 75 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 30 July and 13 August 2025, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, GASCO posted 21.24% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 61.90 million, compared to SAR 78.60 million.

