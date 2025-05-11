Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Standard Chartered announced today the launch of the third edition of its ‘Women in Tech’ accelerator programme in partnership with Falak Investment Hub in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its commitment to supporting inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation. Applications are now open for women-led and women-founded startups with bold, tech-driven solutions aiming to shape the future of industries.

This cohort is part of the global Futuremakers initiative by Standard Chartered, the Bank’s flagship effort to promote greater economic inclusion for young people and women through entrepreneurship, employability, and education. The 2025 programme embraces the theme 'Innovate. Lead. Inspire.', celebrating the leadership of Saudi female founders already shaping the technology sector and inviting the next wave to innovate, lead, and inspire.

The accelerator is powered locally by Falak Investment Hub, a leading ecosystem enabler and fully-fledged investment firm in Saudi Arabia and backed globally by Standard Chartered.

Mazen Bunyan, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Saudi Arabia, said: “Through this programme, we continue to support women-led innovation and inclusive growth in the Kingdom. The initiative reflects our belief that empowering diverse talent creates better outcomes for communities and economies alike. We take great pride at Standard Chartered for having launched the Women in Technology programme in the Kingdom alongside our implementing partner, Falak Investment Hub.”

Among the standout graduates are startups like Chefaa, which recently raised $5.25M to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia; Afsih, an assistive tech solution that claimed first place in Cohort 2; and AVA and Tarkeez, both of which continue to grow across fintech and productivity tech. These success stories exemplify the programme’s commitment to enabling female founders to build globally competitive ventures.

Now entering its third cycle, the 2025 Women in Tech Accelerator offers an 8-week journey of masterclasses, mentorship, hands-on advisory, and access to regional investment networks. The top three startups will receive in total USD 45,000 in equity-free grants for this cohort.

Applications are open until June 27, 2025, with the programme set to begin in early July.

About Falak Investment Hub

Falak Investment Hub is a Saudi-based ecosystem enabler that empowers startups, investors, and both public and private sector entities by designing and delivering high-impact entrepreneurial and innovation programmes. Headquartered in Riyadh and founded in 2018 by Adwa AlDakheel, Falak has supported over 180 startups and 40,000+ beneficiaries through tailored growth services, venture funding, angel syndication, and strategic partnerships. With a portfolio market capitalisation exceeding SAR 1.3 billion, Falak plays a pivotal role in scaling bold ideas, connecting capital with innovation, and activating communities that shape the future of the region.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

About Women in Tech Saudi Arabia

In collaboration with Falak Investments, Standard Chartered Saudi Arabia introduces SC Women In Tech, a pioneering initiative tailored exclusively for women. This groundbreaking programme seeks to empower women not only in workplaces and society but also in the realms of digital startup ventures and innovation. Through this initiative, the Bank pledges to provide vital support and resources to women in the tech sector, thereby bolstering their contributions to the economy.