Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jahez International Company for Information System Technology (“Jahez”, or the “Group”, 6017 on the Saudi Exchange’s TASI – Main Market), announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The Group recorded strong year-on-year (YoY) growth across all geographies and verticals throughout Jahez’s ecosystem.

Ghassab Bin Salman Bin Mandeel, CEO of Jahez Group, said:

“We’ve had a strong start to 2025, staying focused on the fundamentals, profitable growth, operational efficiency and building a strong ecosystem for merchants and users. Our core market in Saudi continues to perform well and we’re seeing encouraging progress in Kuwait and Bahrain where we’ve significantly improved our financial position while maintaining market share.

What’s especially promising is the traction we’re seeing in our newer verticals which are starting to scale meaningfully. These are important parts of our core strategy to leverage our unique and diversified ecosystem as we create a broader tech-enabled commerce platform.

As we look ahead, we’ll keep investing where it matters which are products, people and platform, while staying disciplined on execution. The focus remains on delivering value across the ecosystem and growing in a sustainable way.”

Key Highlights Q1 2025

GMV increased by 10.9% year-over-year to 1.6 billion (15% LFL, with GMV in non-KSA geographies up 15% (17% LFL) and KSA platforms up 10% YoY (13% LFL)

Net Revenue up 9.4% YoY to 526.0 million (Q1 2024: 480.9 million), driven by higher total orders, average order value, and significant growth in advertising revenues and Other Revenues2.

Adj. EBITDA up 128.1% to 51.1 million and representing 9.7% of Net Revenue (Q1 2024: 22.4 million, 4.7% of Net Revenue).

Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company grew 184.7% YoY to 35.3 million (Q1 2024: 12.4 million)

KSA platforms reached its highest monthly order volume since inception and sustained a strong Adj. EBITDA margin of 11.9% through cost control measures.

Non-KSA platforms significantly improved financial performance with EBITDA losses reduced to 1.9 million in Q1 2025 from 26.5 million last year while maintaining market share.

Logi expanded driver base to 4,260 compared to 1,684 in Q1 2024, while ensuring regulatory compliance in KSA.

Advertising Revenues up 93% YoY, with growth accelerating powered by new ad-product rollouts and strong uptake in merchant adoption and demand.

Other Revenues saw strong growth with revenue increasing 55.5% YoY.

Gross revenue reached 575.5 million, marking a 12% increase YoY, underpinned by higher commissions, advertising revenue, and solid contributions from diversified verticals

Financial Highlights

Jahez Group delivered a strong performance in Q1 2025, with strong revenue growth, increased order volumes, and improved operational efficiencies. The Group reported Q1 2025 Net Revenue of 526.0 million, a 9.4% increase YoY, mainly driven by:

7.3% YoY (12% LFL) rise in total orders, accompanied by a 10.5% increase in the Active Users YoY.

Improved take rate from 14.4% in Q1 2024 to 14.9% in Q1 2025, reflecting successful negotiations with key partners and enhancing value per transaction.

Increased average order value to 63.1 compared to  61.0 in Q1 2024, driven by seasonality offerings and customer purchasing behaviors during Ramadan.

Substantial growth in Advertising Revenues, up 93.2% year-over-year to 30.7 million, driven by new initiatives such as the launch of the Explore and Fawasel functions on the app for improved visibility and user experience, and enhanced geo-targeting algorithms to increase advertising availability. The introduction of the new Reels functionality (Fawasel) to the Jahez app is expected to further boost advertising revenue in the near to mid-term.

Additionally, Other Revenues generated by the Group’s new verticals (Sol, Co, and Marn) along with Blu Store Direct Sales, experienced significant YoY expansion of 55.5%.

Gross profit margin (% of Net Revenue) improved by 4.1 percentage points, reaching 24.0% in Q1 2025 (19.9% in Q1 2024), mainly due to cost efficiencies coupled with revenue growth. This improvement in cost structure has supported Jahez’s growth initiatives across key cities in KSA and in Non- KSA platforms.

Net Profit attributed to the Shareholders of the Parent Company reached 35.3 million at the end of Q1 2025 (12.4 million in Q1 2024) with a significant increase of 184.7% YoY.