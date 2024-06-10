ADNOC CEO and COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has been elected as chairman of Abu Dhabi-listed AI company Presight Holding.

Al Jaber, who is also chairman of renewable energy company Masdar, led the UAE’s hosting of the global climate summitand is the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Last month, he was elected chairman of AiQ, the ADNOC and G42 AI firm, which is now 51% owned by Presight.

Al Jaber replaces Mansoor Al Mansoori as Presight Chairman.

Al Mansoori will serve as vice chairman, a statement filed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com