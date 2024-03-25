UAE: Deliveroo UAE has announced its partnership with KAYALI, the renowned perfume brand founded by beauty mogul Mona Kattan. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of on-demand shopping, as Deliveroo becomes the sole aggregator to offer KAYALI’s luxury fragrances under its newly launched Shopping vertical, redefining convenience and accessibility for customers across the UAE.

KAYALI, meaning ‘my imagination’ in Arabic, is a testament to Mona Kattan’s passion for fragrance and rich Middle Eastern heritage. Since its inception in 2018, KAYALI has captivated fragrance enthusiasts worldwide with its unique blends, crafted in collaboration with some of the world’s most renowned perfumers and using the finest cruelty-free ingredients. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship, housed in jewelled bottles, and tells a special story from the addictive notes to the long-lasting scent trails.

Leveraging Deliveroo’s innovative platform and expansive delivery network, customers across the UAE now have access to the luxury of KAYALI perfumes with unparalleled convenience. This partnership not only highlights Deliveroo’s commitment to expanding its shopping offerings but also demonstrates the trust that partners place in the company’s services and underscores the value proposition that Deliveroo Shopping brings to customers.

Mona Kattan, Founder of KAYALI, said “A lot of times, I find myself in need of last-minute gifts - especially during Ramadan - and I love Deliveroo's ability to gift last minute treats! Personally, I get so happy when I receive perfumes, candles, or fragrances as gifts as they leave a lasting memory and I am constantly reminded of the person anytime I use them. With Deliveroo's expansion into new offerings like flowers and gifts, we saw this as an incredible opportunity for KAYALI to collaborate during this special time of year through Deliveroo’s seamless shopping experience. Together, we look forward to bringing the world of KAYALI fragrances directly to more homes across the UAE, making luxury more accessible than ever before!”

Prashant Talwar, Director of Retail & Grocery at Deliveroo Middle East, said “We are thrilled to partner with Mona Kattan to bring KAYALI’s prestigious line of perfumes to customers on Deliveroo. This partnership is a testament to the trust our partners have in Deliveroo’s services and the value that Deliveroo Shopping brings to our customers. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing the experience for our customers, and KAYALI’s addition to our platform is a testament to that commitment.”

Since the launch of Deliveroo Shopping in November 2023, Deliveroo has continued to expand its shopping offerings, providing customers with a diverse range of retail options on demand alongside its existing restaurant and grocery offerings. With the addition of KAYALI to its lineup, Deliveroo reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the way customers experience online shopping in the UAE.

