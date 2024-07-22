UAE: Deliveroo collaborated with Manzil Occupational Training Center, an organisation that specialises in training that promotes social & vocational inclusion. This collaboration underscores Deliveroo's commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) by providing specialised training for its riders to enhance their skills and knowledge, emphasising inclusivity and fostering effective interactions with diverse community members.

The training programme, held at the Manzil Occupational Training Center in Jaddaf, was conducted in both English and Urdu, presenting both theoretical and practical sessions. Riders were educated on key areas such as disability etiquette, and inclusive communication. The disability etiquette segment focused on the importance of understanding and including people with various abilities and needs, where riders learned to address barriers and misconceptions of disabilities, fostering a more inclusive service environment. The inclusive communication segment emphasised effective techniques, equipping riders with the skills to tailor their interactions to meet the diverse needs and preferences of all customers.

The practical component of the session involved scenario-based training and case studies, where riders encountered various situations they might face while delivering orders. These hands-on exercises, conducted by Manzil Occupational Training Center, provided invaluable experience in assistance and intervention, enhancing their confidence and competence in real-world situations.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East said, “At Deliveroo, we are always looking for ways to enhance our service and make a positive impact on the communities we serve. Collaborating with Manzil Occupational Training Center for this important initiative not only equips riders with essential skills but also underscores our commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.”

Dr. Ayesha Saeed Husaini, Founder & Director at Manzil Occupational Training Center said, “Collaborating with Deliveroo marks a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive community. By equipping riders with the knowledge and skills to interact effectively with diverse abilities, we are breaking down barriers and promoting understanding. We are proud to support Deliveroo in this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community.”

Upon successful completion of the training, riders were awarded a certificate and badge acknowledging their commitment to inclusivity and enhanced customer service. In addition to being encouraged to share the skills and knowledge they acquired with the rest of the fleet, riders have also received essential tips and advice through dedicated communication channels and newsletters. This initiative not only fortifies Deliveroo's service quality and reinforces its dedication to being an active, beneficial part of the communities it serves, but also underscores the company's commitment to enhancing rider wellbeing by equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge.

