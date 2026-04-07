Abu Dhabi, UAE - Deerfields Mall has delivered a strong start to 2026, recording an 11 percent year on year increase in total footfall during the first quarter. The performance reflects the strength of the mall’s fundamentals and its deep-rooted connection with its surrounding communities, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a stable and attractive retail market.

March alone recorded a 10 percent increase in visitor numbers, highlighting consistent momentum and the mall’s growing role as a key destination for social, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

This growth was largely driven by the Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr period, where the mall recorded a sustained uplift in footfall supported by the successful execution of its Epic Savings campaign. Offering compelling value across fashion, home, and essential categories, the campaign reinforced Deerfields Mall as a high frequency destination while driving strong customer engagement, longer dwell time, and repeat visits.

A defining factor behind the mall’s continued performance is its loyal and predominantly local customer base, with Emirati families forming the core of its visitors. This strong community connection provides a stable foundation for retailers and creates a predictable and sustainable trading environment, making Deerfields Mall an increasingly attractive destination for brands looking to grow within Abu Dhabi.

In parallel, the mall continues to strengthen its position within the experience led retail landscape through the enhancement of its dining and leisure offering. Campaigns such as Dine and Win, which included the opportunity to win a 2026 Jetour T1, successfully drove engagement and increased participation across the mall. The Garden Restaurants and outdoor dining areas have become a key driver of evening traffic, positioning Deerfields Mall as a preferred destination for Iftar and Suhoor gatherings.

Commenting on the performance, Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall, said

“Our focus has always been on building a sustainable retail environment driven by strong fundamentals, the right tenant mix, and a deep understanding of our community. The results we are seeing today are a reflection of that strategy and the long term value we are creating for our partners.”

Looking ahead, the strong Q1 performance provides a solid foundation for continued growth throughout 2026. With a clear strategy centered on disciplined tenant curation, targeted marketing, and community engagement, Deerfields Mall remains well positioned to attract leading regional and international brands while delivering a differentiated and consistent experience to its visitors.