Dubai, UAE — CyberKnight launches its flagship Zero Trust Security Roadshow covering five countries this month – the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (8th), Kuwait (15th), Egypt (17th), Jordan (21st) and the United Arab Emirates (24th). The roadshow aims to provide an in-depth look at Zero Trust Security architectures and concepts, including use cases and best practices for regional enterprise and government organizations to secure digital transformation, cloud adoption and remote working.

The Roadshow brings together renowned speakers from market-leading cybersecurity vendors and industry experts to collectively discuss the latest trends in Zero Trust Security. Organizations that attend will learn how to leverage this important framework to achieve cyber resilience, simplify incident response, and effectively lower costs.

Hosted at exclusive five-star venues across the region, the Zero Trust Security Roadshow 2022 will combine presentations, panel discussions, real-life use cases, one-on-one meetings, awards ceremonies, roundtable sessions, interactive experiences, live entertainment, networking, and a demo showcase.

At this year’s Zero Trust Security Roadshow 2022, CyberKnight will be joined by:

Checkmarx: Unified Application Security

PhishRod - Security Awareness, Training & Phishing Defense

Lookout – Security Service Edge (SSE)

Help Systems - Data Classification, Email Security, Managed File Transfer, VA/PT

Group-IB - Threat Intelligence & Hunting, Antifraud, DRP, ASM

Seclore – Digital Rights Management

Entrust – Trusted Identities and Secure Transactions

“Cybersecurity risks continue to grow in region as organizations advance into the digital age, while threat actors increasingly become more sophisticated in their attack methods. The Zero Trust Security Roadshow supports our mission to simplify cyber threat management, while achieving compliance. For end-user cybersecurity leaders looking to join the event in your city or learn more about the Zero Trust Roadshow, please contact info@cyberknight.tech”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.