Cairo, Egypt: One of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions - previously known as SYKES in Egypt has announced its official transition to Foundever™ earlier this year. The new rebrand reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, dynamism and best-in-class CX delivery. The global firm continues its growth plan under this new brand name in Egypt, and with the appointment of a new country leader – Mina Wahba.

FoundeverTM appointed Mina Wahba as the new Country Leader of the company in Egypt, reporting to the Multilingual Region general manager, Benedita Miranda. Mina Wahba is an experienced business leader who joined FoundeverTM with a remarkable track record of success in the BPO outsourcing/offshoring industry. Prior to joining the company Wahba, held key leadership positions, namely as Vice President of Global Operations at Teleperformance. His extensive knowledge and understanding of the Egyptian market, combined with his strategic vision, make him the right leader to guide growth and expansion of Foundever in Egypt. He holds a degree in Business Administration, Marketing and International Business from The German University in Cairo and a Business Process Outsource diploma. Further, he has continued to enhance his skills through several professional development courses and certifications.

FoundeverTM has a presence in the Egyptian market since 2010, where the company first started its operation as SYKES. In 2021, Sitel Group acquired SYKES, and the group has solidified its place as one of the top three CX providers in the world. Following the rebranding the company now operates as FoundeverTM both globally and locally. In Egypt, the company employs over 500 professionals working with more than 12 languages for clients mostly from Technology, Insurance, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Telecommunications and Financial services. The main services provided by the Egyptian office include customer service, technical support, inbound & outbound sales, back office services and content moderation

Due to its scalability and digital know-how FoundeverTM is able to support the world’s leading brands as they develop best-in-class CX strategies for their clients. With support available in over 60 languages and several locations in 45 countries, FoundeverTM has a truly global reach and a revenue of $4 billion. Its staff, which is composed of 170,000 people worldwide, gives the company the ability to serve over 750 brands across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa and Europe.

“The CX industry is changing drastically and what was once manual and local is now digital first and global. Yet, CX remains rooted in human-to-human interactions. For over three decades, the company has sought to innovate and adapt with the times while maintaining a strong human-centric element to its solutions. I’m proud to join this global company that delivers over 9 million customer conversations and insights each day to help our clients navigate their digital transformation journey.”, said Mina Wahba.

The newly branded company continues to offer the same high-quality CX solutions that Sitel Group and SYKES are known for, evolving to integrate new solutions and cutting-edge technology, analysis and bespoke CX solutions designed to meet the needs of today’s brands. When solutions are designed for clients, the FoundeverTM team commits to learning, designing, and integrating solutions to ensure they meet the specific needs of the client, including getting to know individual cultures, values and operational models on a human level to address unique business challenges.

Deeply rooted in its core values of creativity, commitment and connection, Foundever offers a range of high-quality services including customer care, business optimization and sales and retention, as well as strategy and design, omnichannel CX, workflow orchestration, self-service and bots, analytics and AI, social media CX, Web3, and learning and development. The Foundever CX solutions accelerate CX and digital transformation by combining deep expertise and data analytics to drive operational transformation. The company also prioritizes services such as sales and retention, tech support, back-office support, collections, and trust and safety to ensure clients are fully supported.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

For more information, visit the company’s brand-new website at www.foundever.com.