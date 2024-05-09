Orange Business partners with EdgeConn to support the Egypt Ministry of Education, by operating AWS Outposts solutions

Orange Business delivers secure digital infrastructure for managed networks and orchestrates network functions utilising cloud services

Orange Business has signed an agreement with EdgeConn, the Egypt-based private Prime Cloud-Computing and Managed Services Provider to the local market, for a direct private connection to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud services using AWS Direct Connect.

This agreement will support EdgeConn in establishing the AWS Outposts in Egypt. EdgeConn’s strategic customer, the Egypt Ministry of Education is targeting the transformation of the educational content delivery for 22 million students and teachers in the K-12 segment. Orange Business was able to roll out in days initial connectivity services for EdgeConn to meet the project needs. Leveraging on its solution Evolution Platform, Orange Business supports network-related services including connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity, in collaboration with partners.

With the signing of this agreement, Orange Business is providing the Cloud connectivity network service through its strategic partnership with AWS. Orange Business has invested extensively in building gateways through which the company can provide direct connectivity and related network services supporting multi cloud customers and partners requirements. Orange Business and EdgeConn see further opportunities to replicate this successful connectivity service arrangement in future with projects across Egypt.

Egypt is currently undergoing rapid digital transformation including the education sector where EdgeConn is supporting the provision of eLearning and digital tools and services for the Egypt Ministry of Education. Orange Business is already engaged with public-private education providers in the region and anticipates further opportunities as the sector continues its digital transformation journey post-pandemic.

Orange Business will provide end-to-end, fully managed services including hardware, design, implemention and operation. These include connectivity (Business VPN Galerie service to privately connect to AWS); professional services (Network Consultant for design phase); technical management to provide end to end configuration; project management during the implementation phase; service management (Service Manage - 24X7 Service Support Orange Business helpdesk and remote proactive service monitoring); and dedicated customer service manager during the operation phase. Orange Business will also undertake appropriate training of EdgeConn representatives to support their processes.

Mohamed Rayan, CEO & Co-Founder of EdgeConn, commented: “We are excited to partner with Orange Business to provide Cloud services to the Egypt Ministry of Education, through AWS Outposts in Egypt . We were looking for a long-term trusted partner and Orange Business was that partner given their capability of delivering the connectivity and services we needed. Orange Business has the ability to provide seamless, reliable global connectivity with the highest security standards. They have quickly helped us build a strong, resilient, scalable and secure connectivity infrastructure. We also had to move very quickly due to the customer needs and Orange Business was able to establish the initial connectivity within days.”

Rayan concluded: “We aim to repeat our success and accomplishment in the field of Education Digital Transformation in the region and African countries; not only on the digital infrastructure level but to offer a complete Education Ecosystem end-to-end, illustrated in a Digital Education Framework adopted, developed, and implemented successfully by the Egyptian Ministry of Education.”

Sahem Azzam, Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, at Orange Business, added: “This new agreement with EdgeConn has some really innovative elements and potential for further development. It demonstrates the benefits of secure, flexible infrastructure delivered by our digital infrastructure and this innovative approach will help to drive EdgeConn’s business growth in Egypt’s rapidly developing digital economy. The fact that our role with EdgeConn helps support the Egypt education sector is also significant, as this is an increasingly attractive vertical for us across the region. So, we see great potential for this new partnership. It’s all part of our complete rethinking of network and security architecture to deliver a secure and agile digital infrastructure.”

