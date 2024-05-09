South Africa, Johannesburg — Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce the commencement of module deliveries to the Umoyilanga Avondale 115MW photovoltaic project, developed under a strategic partnership with China Energy International Group and China Gezhouba Group. The project is located approximately 800km from Johannesburg, in Apington, Northern Cape, South Africa. The partnership aims to contribute to global energy sustainability by deploying innovative solar solutions.

Trina Solar will power the project with 109,968 panels of its NEG21C.20 Vertex N modules, first batch of modules already delivered earlier this month. Based on the industry-leading 210mm product technology platform and with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology innovation. They excel in power, efficiency, reliability, and levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

The electricity generated by the Umoyilanga Avondale project will be seamlessly integrated into the existing grid infrastructure, with connectivity to the ESKOM substation located 32 km away via a 132-kV transmission line. Upon completion, the project is poised to make a positive impact on the local community, economy, and environment, aligning with Trina Solar's overarching commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

"We are delighted to announce the commencement of module deliveries for the Umoyilanga Avondale project.", said Zhao Lei, Head of Strategic Key Accounts at Trina Solar. "This Project represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive sustainable energy adoption worldwide. Through this collaboration with China Energy International Group and China Gezhouba Group, we are not only addressing immediate energy needs but also laying the foundation for a greener and more resilient future in Africa."

Once operational, this facility will play a pivotal role in addressing South Africa's power shortage while advancing the nation's energy structure towards low-carbon and green development," stated Hu Yuhong, General Manager at China Energy International Group South Africa. "We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative in South Africa, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on local communities and the environment.

Guided by the mission "Solar Energy for All", Trina Solar is committed to promote clean energy adoption and contribute to a sustainable future. Through the groundbreaking Umoyilanga Avondale 115 MW Photovoltaic Project, the company pioneers innovative solutions aimed at shaping a net-zero tomorrow, while simultaneously empowering communities, stimulate economic growth, and uphold environmental sustainability for future generations.

