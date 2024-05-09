Dubai: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, concluded a successful Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 in Dubai, showcasing its expanding regional presence, highly anticipated property openings worldwide, and its commitment to sustainable operations through ‘Tree of Life’ – a group-wide initiative created in line with the United Nations' Global Sustainable Development Goals to ensure that each Dusit property operates as sustainably as possible.

Fully leveraging the opportunity to connect with key industry players in the region, Dusit’s team of travelling executives highlighted its existing presence in the Middle East, including four properties in the UAE (Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Dusit Thani Dubai, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel, Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina ), one in Oman (dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar), and three in Qatar (Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha, dusitD2 Salwa Doha, and Dusit Doha Hotel). They also outlined the company’s commitment to continued expansion in the region, notably with the opening of its first hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the 150-key Dusit Princess Al Majma'ah, Riyadh – the first internationally branded hotel in Al Majma-ah – slated to open in Q4 2024.

This debut is just one of 10 new hotels expected to open this year across existing Dusit destinations such as China, the Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan, as well as new markets India and Malaysia. Continued expansion in the Middle East is also high on Dusit’s agenda.

“The Middle East is a critical market for Dusit, and our return to ATM this year presented a fantastic opportunity to connect with key decision makers and travel professionals in the UAE and wider GCC,” said Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President of Operations, Dusit International. “The region's remarkable travel rebound following the challenges of the global pandemic highlights its resilience and growing importance as a travel hub, and continued expansion here is very much part of our strategy. Middle Eastern travellers are also a significant segment of our global clientele, particularly in our home base of Thailand. And we look forward to delighting them with the highly anticipated reopening of our reimagined flagship, Dusit Thani Bangkok, on 27 September 2024.”

Prior to the flagship hotel’s temporary closure for redevelopment in 2019, the Middle East consistently ranked among the top five sources of guests for Dusit's legendary flagship property. Now, the completely reimagined hotel, located at the heart of the eagerly awaited Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, aims to build upon this legacy and leverage the original hotel’s almost 50-year heritage of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to reclaim its position as the hotel of choice for discerning luxury travellers from the Middle East.

Guests can expect unparalleled comfort with elegant suites designed by André Fu Studio, breathtaking Lumpini Park views through expansive windows in every guest room, and a unique urban wellness concept delivering well-being experiences beyond the spa. Exquisite dining experiences curated by renowned chefs, a stylish rooftop bar, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, and one of Bangkok’s largest ballrooms further elevate the guest experience.

“The reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok caters to the evolving preferences of today's traveller, offering a seamless blend of luxury, personalised service, and unique experiences that reflect Thailand's rich culture,” said Mr Kumar. “Factor in design elements and amenities that resonate with Middle Eastern sensibilities, and we are confident that the new Dusit Thani Bangkok will once again be a favourite destination for travellers from the region.”

Dusit’s portfolio now includes 299 properties operating across 18 countries, including 56 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 243 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. More than 60 properties are in the pipeline.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com

Sureerat Sudpairak | Director of Corporate Public Relations | Dusit International

Email: sureerat.sp@dusit.com

Bashar Antoun | Director of PR | Neo Social & PR

bashar@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com