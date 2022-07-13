Ballet created this consulting service to empower organizations of every kind to integrate non-monetary crypto assets into their business strategies. From concept design to launch, Ballet’s full-spectrum NFT Services will guide clients through the process of developing and marketing NFTs that have real utility and value.

The most popular way NFTs are used today is to represent exclusive ownership of digital content. That digital content could be graphic art, music, or even just text. The text of Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet was made into a NFT that sold for $2.9 million. The highest price ever paid for a single NFT is $91.8 million. According to NFTGo.io, the total market value of all NFTs exceeded $35 billion in March 2022.

Although much of the attention on the NFT (non-fungible token) asset class is due to the breathtaking price performance of the most popular NFTs, financial speculation is not the reason why Ballet is offering NFT Services. NFTs could potentially have utility and value in a variety of non-monetary applications. Proof of authenticity, proof of ownership, intellectual property, academic and professional credentials, tickets, memberships, voter registration, and “metaverse” are a few of the areas that non-monetary crypto assets could transform.

According to Ballet founder and CEO Bobby Lee, “NFTs have a much different value proposition than monetary crypto assets like Bitcoin, but the need for easy and safe cold storage is just as important. From our perspective as a maker of offline cold storage wallets, the rising popularity of NFTs in mainstream society is an opportunity that is too good to ignore.”

Ballet NFT Services can add value to any organization: business or non-profit, large or small, with a physical presence or digital-only. It can also serve individual entrepreneurs, entertainers, authors, and influencers. Based on Ballet's proven expertise in blockchain technology and its existing customized wallet and crypto gift card offerings, NFT Services is a natural extension of the business. For all those who have brilliant ideas involving non-monetary crypto assets but lack advanced computer programming skills, Ballet NFT Services is an effective and affordable solution to turn a vision into reality.

Ballet will host a Twitter Space on July 14 to introduce the new NFT Services and answer any questions from the audience. To learn more about how Ballet NFT Services can create value for your organization, please visit nft.ballet.com.

About Ballet

Ballet is a crypto hardware wallet maker based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was founded in 2019 by its CEO, Bobby Lee, along with an international team of crypto industry veterans.

Bobby Lee has been a leading entrepreneur and expert in the crypto industry since 2011. He is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller The Promise of Bitcoin. Prior to founding Ballet, Lee was the CEO and co-founder of the first Bitcoin exchange established in China, BTC China (later renamed BTCC). Under his management from 2013 to 2018, the exchange maintained a spotless security track record, which so many other major exchanges have failed to do. BTCC was subsequently acquired in 2018 by a Hong Kong investment firm.

Following Lee’s successful tenure as CEO of BTCC, he set out to create a crypto asset storage solution for the mainstream market. The groundbreaking solution was the REAL Series crypto wallet - a physical crypto storage device without any electronic components. The wallet is built on industry standards and open-source technology, and can simultaneously store 100+ different crypto assets and 60+ NFT collections. This innovative crypto wallet has already been awarded 6 U.S. patents. It was designed to provide the ideal balance of security and convenience, with the ultimate aim to enable global mass adoption of Bitcoin, crypto, and NFTs.

Ballet wallets are trusted by users from more than 90 countries, holding an aggregate total of more than $400 million worth of crypto assets. Since the REAL Series wallet was launched in 2019, Ballet wallets have had no security breaches and no customer loss of funds. With each passing year, Ballet’s patented security model earns more trust from users, growing its reputation as one of the safest and most reliable cold storage solutions in the market.

In June 2022, Ballet announced the completion of a $13 million Series A investment round led by Lightspeed China Partners and Draper Dragon.

For more information, please visit Ballet’s website (http://www.ballet.com/) or send an email to media@ballet.com.