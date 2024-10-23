Cristiano Ronaldo with Vadim Fedotov, Co-Founder & CEO of Bioniq

London: Bioniq, founded in 2019 and renowned for its personalized nutritional support based on blood biomarker data, today announced that global soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has made a significant investment in the company, bringing its total valuation to $82 million. As a Bioniq member since 2022 and a regular user of its personalized supplements for nearly three years, Ronaldo’s stake in the company not only underscores his commitment to optimizing health and performance, both on and off the field, but continues to signal vitamins, minerals, and supplements as a key emerging category for high performance athletes and consumers alike. Ronaldo will also participate in future brand and product innovation.



Bioniq officially entered the UAE in 2021, and since then, it has expanded across the Gulf region, serving customers globally. Bioniq partnered with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Al Borg Diagnostics, a leading provider of diagnostic health services in Saudi Arabia, to enhance the personalized health and wellness industries in the region.

Sold in over 70 countries and with its total user base growing more than 5x in 2024, Bioniq’s cutting-edge approach is backed by world-leading scientists and a patent-pending algorithm. Combining advanced blood biomarker analysis and self-reported health data, Bioniq creates 100% customized supplements designed to meet individual health needs, revolutionizing the way people approach personal health management. The company's precision-based platform creates one unique formula for each user, that’s taken daily fulfilling the body’s foundational nutrition requirements and designed to optimize nutrient levels over time.

"Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it's about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

Ronaldo’s investment marks a pivotal moment for Bioniq as it accelerates global expansion with particular focus on the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East—driving innovation in the booming wellness market, with the U.S. now contributing over 60% of total global sales. His strategic involvement in product development, shaped by his unique performance needs and firsthand experience throughout various stages of his career, brings invaluable insight to Bioniq. As an athlete who has excelled across age categories, Ronaldo’s contributions will be instrumental to Bioniq’s approach to personalized health solutions. His support will further propel the company’s mission to deliver precision nutritional supplementation to millions, empowering them to achieve optimal health outcomes.

Bioniq’s ability to provide quantifiable before-and-after snapshots of users’ nutrient needs and optimization progress has been an invaluable asset in its partnerships with many leading health and sports institutions such as Lanserhof and UFC. Bioniq has also become the product of choice for many other of the world's top athletes from Soccer World Cup Champions, NBA All-Stars to Iron Man winners.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect partner and shareholder. As the ultimate embodiment of performance and longevity, Cristiano fully aligns with the values and mission of Bioniq,” said Vadim Fedotov, Co-Founder and CEO of Bioniq. “We are thrilled that the world’s leading athlete and advocate of a healthy lifestyle has made Bioniq part of his journey since 2022. His personal experience with our products reinforces his belief in what we’re building. Cristiano’s decision to invest, highlights his confidence in our team's vision and his commitment to helping us build the leading company in personalized health.”

Bioniq has built the largest proprietary biochemical database of its kind, leveraging blood test data from customers across five continents. This follows Ronaldo's investment and a successful Series B, which raised $15 million led by Principal Investors HV Capital and Unbound, two leading European VCs. The AI-powered patent-pending Bioniq algorithm assesses an individual’s height, weight, age, lifestyle, and health goals to precisely identify micronutrient imbalances and deliver nutritional insights, daily nutrient support, and 1:1 nutrition consultations and educational resources.



“The personalized health and nutrition market is expansive, and Bioniq is leading the way with its innovative approach to personalization,” said David Kuczek, General Partner at HV Capital. “Cristiano using Bioniq to enhance his performance shows that our product delivers real results. If it works for an elite athlete of his caliber, it’s clear that it can benefit ambitious consumers, helping them reach their own health and performance goals.”



“Bioniq is transforming personalized health through advanced AI technology. Cristiano’s partnership emphasizes the global potential of this approach and supports our vision to lead innovation in the wellness industry,” Shravin Mittal Founder of Unbound

All of Bioniq’s supplements are Swiss-made, pharmaceutical-grade and utilize precise micro-dosing to address bio-individual needs and deficiencies. Each formula is created specifically for an individual user and features a unique mix of up to 120 antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids and prebiotic fiber. Rather than traditional pills and capsules, the product is delivered in patented prebiotic guar granules, which are designed to mimic the way the body digests food, minimizing nutrient competition and maximizing bioavailability.



About Bioniq

Bioniq, launched in 2019 in London, UK, is the industry leader in offering AI-driven personalized supplements based on blood test data. After conducting years of testing, Bioniq has developed the largest of its kind proprietary biochemical database with blood test data from customers across 5 continents. Shipping globally, Bioniq has created unique formulas for over 100,000 users that incorporate components and dosages tailor-made to each individual’s nutrient deficiencies, as identified through their blood results.

