CrediMax recently renewed its strategic partnership agreement with Mastercard during a signing ceremony in the presence of Mr. Ahmed A. Seyadi, CrediMax Chief Executive, and Mr. Khalid Elgibali, Mastercard Division President, Middle East and North Africa. This collaboration reflects CrediMax’s joint commitment and underlines its continuous efforts to strengthen its position as a key player in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Mastercard’s’ Digital First program gives consumers a whole host of options in making payments - from ecommerce to contactless to QR, using any digital device of their choice. It also enables consumers to have control to manage their finances, as well as enhanced security for peace of mind. Not to mention, consumers get to interact with card benefits and offers, that deliver real value in moments that matter to them.

“CrediMax is committed to facilitating digital payment solutions that help simplify the payment journey for consumers and corporations alike,” commented Mr. Ahmed A. Seyadi, Chief Executive, CrediMax. “Building on our long-standing collaboration with Mastercard, this partnership will enable us to meet the changing and unique demands of our customers.”

“Digital First is all about providing choice and convenience across the digital payment landscape. This region is embracing the digital revolution to realize its true digital potential and that is exciting news for the whole ecosystem, from consumers and small businesses to financial institutions and governments. Our partnership with CrediMax is another great example of Mastercard’s role as a trusted technology partner that enables customers to tap into the potential of digital and expand access to more market,” said Khalid Elgibali, Division President, MENA, Mastercard.

Through this partnership, Mastercard and CrediMax will work together and explore deployment Mastercard’s cyber intelligence solutions to ensure smart and safe payments, digitizing payments for consumers and corporates, and launching new value-added products and services to differentiate CrediMax cards proposition.

With this greater demand for digital experiences, Mastercard is enabling its customers to innovate faster by providing a network of partners that support each step of the consumer digital journey – from acquisition and card usage to management and engagement, with a physical card option. Building a robust network of qualified enablers is helping customers quickly launch digital products from the ground up.

-Ends-

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.