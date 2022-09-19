Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Credence Security, a leading regional distributor of specialized solutions in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk, and compliance, has signed a distribution agreement with HelpSystems, a cybersecurity and automation software provider, to deliver their expansive portfolio across the UAE and wider GCC region.



HelpSystems has seen significant growth over the last few years by helping security and IT professionals build more secure and autonomous organizations. Organizations looking to protect against a wide range of cybersecurity threats can layer their best-in-class solutions to reduce risk, complexity, and operational overhead.



Regional customers will now have access to and receive on-the-ground support for HelpSystems’ data protection solutions Boldon James, Digital Guardian, Titus, and Vera, and email security and secure managed file transfer (MFT) solutions Clearswift, File Catalyst, and GoAnywhere.



Layering these solutions, organizations can advance their cybersecurity strategies and stay secure and compliant in the dynamic threat landscape.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Credence Security and look forward to building a long-standing, strategic relationship with them. With their strong regional presence and large network of dedicated partners, Credence Security is well positioned to help us meet the needs of our joint customers,” said Gideon Wilkins, Senior Partner Manager Middle East, HelpSystems.



Commenting on the partnership, Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security, said, “HelpSystems is a market pioneer in the cybersecurity field, and we are excited to see how its addition to our portfolio can help transform and strengthen regional customers’ defense strategies. With HelpSystems onboard, our channel partners have an added advantage to serve as customers’ trusted advisors and help them navigate the increasingly complex and evolving threat landscape. We look forward to taking this collaboration to new heights.”



Through the partnership, Credence Security and HelpSystems will drive regular training and certification workshops for channel partners around technical skills, sales, pre-sales, and support among other areas. The priority will be to build post-sales and support capabilities for value-added resellers, systems integrators, and solutions providers so they can successfully deploy HelpSystems’ solutions for regional customers. Credence Security will also host targeted events and roadshows to create market awareness for data protection, email security, and secure managed file transfer solutions.



ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, through a select network of specialist resellers.



Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including Exterro, HelpSystems, HumanFirewall, Entrust, Oxygen Forensics, Teel Technologies, Voyager Labs, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.



For more information about Credence Security, visit credencesecurity.com



ABOUT HELPSYSTEMS:

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate their operations. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward.



Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

