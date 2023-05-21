Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Buquwah area has recently witnessed the opening of the latest branch of Costa Coffee in the Kingdom of Bahrain, giving residents of the area and travellers on Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway the perfect station to reenergise, immerse in delicious choices of drinks and delights, and simply enjoy a pleasant time in an uplifting atmosphere.

Opened under the theme “Uplifting Buquwah”, a special activity was held at the store on May 18, 2023, where it hosted a graffiti drawing session featuring multitalented Bahraini artist DUST, who created a mural depicting Costa’s approach to spread positivity and uplift energy, inspiring life and keeping the cup half full. The artist was selected following an online poll run by Costa, in a gesture that reflects the brand’s interest and commitment to support and nurture local talents, especially among the youth category. Additionally, the event included a live music performance presented by DUST, as well as other interactive activities and giveaways.

The activity complimented Costa’s unique Uplift Design; a design concept that was developed as part of the brand’s evolution, with a focus on making the store experience at Costa Coffee an uplifting one for customers. The look and feel of Costa’s new stores were designed to provide a feel-good environment that meets the requirements of Costa consumers and their changing needs for years to come.

Mr. Majid Khalid Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Foods, commented on this occasion: “we are extremely pleased with the opening of our newest branch that reflects our continued endeavours to spread positivity and make great coffee accessible to customers everywhere around Bahrain. This artistic activity embodies our concern to enrich our customers’ experience at our branches, and reflects our interest in empowering Bahraini talents. Costa’s new branch in Buquwah comes in line with our strategy to expand our branch network across the Kingdom. The store’s a strategic location off one of the country’s key highways makes it an ideal stop to reenergise and enjoy Costa’s delicious coffee and menu choices.”

It’s worth noting that Costa’s operation rights in the Kingdom have been acquired by Zayani Foods, the food and beverages arm of Al Zayani Investments Group, which launched 20 branches across different areas of Bahrain since 2019, making its outstanding handcrafted coffee and delicious menu choices accessible to customers.

Costa is among the primary destinations for coffee enthusiasts in Bahrain, providing customers with an exceptional variety of drinks besides its selection of sweet and savoury treats that appeal to local tastes. It has recently won “Best Coffeehouse” in the prestigious FACT Dining Awards 2022 that were announced in December 2022, reflecting the high quality of its offerings and service. Follow Costa on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About Al Zayani Investments Group

Al Zayani Investments Group B.S.C is a dynamic company based in Manama, Bahrain. Since its establishment in 1977, the journey has been one of mounting success and expansion. The company’s business portfolio includes diversified ventures into the automotive, health care, manufacturing, real estate and service businesses. By laying the groundwork of a solid local foundation and employing the best resources and technologies, it has consolidated its position as a strong regional competitor, equipped to face the challenges of the changing modern market.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee operates over 2,600+ coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300+ in 32 international markets. We are proud to be the nation’s favourite coffee shop, having been awarded “Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for nine years running (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, the Costa Foundation has funded over 80 school projects and changed the lives of more than 75,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in store.

In 2011 Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation rebranding it to Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates over 8,500+ coffee bars in nine international markets and proudly serves the same famous Mocha Italia blend found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go.

For more information, please contact: Email: hnasser@mediascenebh.com