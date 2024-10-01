DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, is set to demonstrate industry-leading solutions and offerings at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the premier technology event in the Middle East.

At this year’s event, Commvault will unveil its latest advancements in cyber resilience, underscoring the critical importance for organizations to implement cutting-edge technologies to ensure protection and efficiency. With a specific focus on Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery, the organization will be showcasing how they have turned the concept of cleanrooms on its head and that their comprehensive portfolio has never been more relevant and more necessary to the industry than they are today.

A recent Commvault report highlighted that organizations that have been breached spend nearly 30% more on cybersecurity measures than those that haven't. Breached organizations are nearly 2.5 times more likely to prioritize understanding their data risk profiles, which highlight data types and relative levels of risk.

At GITEX 2024, Commvault will demonstrate how its offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, providing unparalleled protection and recovery capabilities. Visitors at GITEX 2024 can expect to see displays of Commvault’s latest innovations, including advanced data protection, cloud integration and AI-driven automation.

“In today’s digital landscape, cyber resilience is not just a tech concern but a business imperative,” said Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Markets, CEE, CIS & META at Commvault. “Our solutions are designed to empower businesses to stay ahead of threats and ensure continuity by helping customers cementing a Cyber Recovery strategy to defend against AI-driven, systematic, pervasive cyber-attacks. Looking ahead, Commvault is committed to continuing its legacy of providing the gold standard in cyber resilience. We look forward to attending GITEX, the premier technology event in the region, to discuss this and more with our customers, partners and industry experts,” added Richmany.

Commvault has gained significant traction in the Middle East, offering scalable, secure, and efficient cloud solutions for many years. The popularity of Commvault Cloud highlights the growing demand for reliable cloud-based data protection and management services in the region. Commvault also supports businesses through leveraging AI and automation to enhance their cybersecurity defenses, making it possible to detect and respond to threats more swiftly and accurately. By integrating AI-driven solutions, organizations can go on the offensive, proactively identifying vulnerabilities and mitigating risks before they escalate.

The company’s strategic approach reveals that in the face of sophisticated cyber threats, businesses must adopt a proactive stance, prioritizing AI and automation to stay ahead of cyber criminals. Commvault also believes that as businesses embark on their journey to the cloud, they must prioritize security, compliance, and data integrity. Ensuring a seamless and secure transition to the cloud is essential for maintaining business operations and protecting sensitive information.