QK created the Dubai financier’s first quality and reliability TCoE

Dubai, UAE: QualityKiosk Technologies (QK), a global leader in reliability engineering solutions, is broadening its partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to enhance the bank’s digital experiences to its customers.

QK will join forces with CBD to develop CBD’s Testing Centre of Excellence (TCoE), an extensive digital transformation initiative aimed at modernizing the bank’s technology ecosystem. This strategic alliance includes enabling predictive risk minimization, delivering quality engineering efficiencies, and enhancing productivity – all aligned with CBD's overarching objective of enabling advanced digital banking services.

The strategic partnership was announced at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, and was signed by Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai and Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO of QualityKiosk Technologies.

"As leaders in digital banking, our goal is to provide unparalleled digital solutions and ensure a seamless banking experience for our customers. Our partnership with QK is instrumental in realizing our vision of advancing tech-forward and customer-centric banking. Drawing from our previous achievements, we are confident that working with QualityKiosk will expedite the realization of our goals under our Technology Strategy Refresh initiative, leveraging an adaptable and intelligent TCoE.” said Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai.

“It has been a pleasure interacting and collaborating with CBD on this journey,” Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO of QualityKiosk Technologies, said. He further added, “With strong reliability engineering principles in place, we will soon become a state-of-the-art, AI-first TCoE.”

The exclusive partnership builds on a year of successful collaboration between CBD and QK. Together, they established CBD's initial TCoE with industry-best processes and systems, automated 300,000 test executions, centralized 150,000 test cases, and virtualized over 100 services to drive the on-time completion of 35+ customer-facing digital modernization projects. The projects’ shared successes fuelled a strong partnership, culminating in QualityKiosk's selection as the exclusive quality and reliability engineering partner for CBD's TCoE.

“At CBD, we are committed to providing outstanding digital banking experiences. Our partnership with QK will enable us to leverage best practices and cutting-edge technologies to continue scaling our Technology Strategy Refresh initiative and enhance customer experiences with innovative digital banking solutions.” said Thomas Cherian, CBD’s Chief Information Officer.

“Our collaboration with CBD will leverage our proprietary AI expertise and platforms to operate at top speed and adapt to the bank’s changing business and innovation needs,” Ravishankar Gopalan, Advisory Board member at QualityKiosk, said.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever- increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

For additional information, contact:

Cathy Chandhok

SVP - Marketing

Cathy.Chandhok@qualitykiosk.com

About QualityKiosk Technologies

QualityKiosk is a focused Reliability, Cloud, AI, and Product Engineering solutions provider. The company, established in 2000, offers diverse services enabling organizations to adopt and adapt AI in Product Development, Quality and Reliability Engineering, CloudOps and Automation. In an AI-first world, QK synthesizes deep domain expertise with excellence in technology to consistently deliver great experiences for its customers’ customers.

Operating in more than 25 countries and with over 3,500 employees, QualityKiosk helps leading brands in banking, capital markets, insurance, automotive & manufacturing, technology & digital natives, consumer goods, and healthcare to transform their digital capabilities.

The company’s expertise and achievements have garnered recognition from esteemed global advisory firms such as Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group for innovative, IP-led solutions and the significant value those solutions deliver to clients. For more information, visit www.qualitykiosk.com.