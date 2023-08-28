Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced that Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), a leading banking institution in the UAE, has enhanced its customer service operations with the implementation of Freshdesk™. By leveraging Freshworks’ customer experience software, CBD has digitized and automated key processes, resulting in a 50% reduction in customer support resolution time

CBD is one of the largest banks in the UAE with a reputation for delivering innovative digital banking solutions. With high-ticket transactions amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, CBD’s customer service function is critical to its success. Recognizing the importance of providing superior customer experiences, CBD invested in Freshdesk – Freshworks’ flagship customer support software.

“At CBD, we are constantly working on enhancing our customer service to provide a seamless banking experience to our customers. Our relationship with Freshworks leverages digital platforms to provide high-class and personalized customer service to our Corporate Customers. We are delighted to state that Freshworks helped in enhancing our customer service team’s efficiency, cutting our resolution times by nearly half.” said Anurag Saigal, Head of Investment and Transaction Banking at Commercial Bank of Dubai.

CBD has deployed over 60 automations that increase the productivity and effectiveness of its customer service team. Leveraging Freshdesk, CBD has empowered its customers to self-serve for basic queries such as login issues or forgotten pins. This approach has reduced the average number of tickets agents receive per month by 28%, providing further evidence of Freshdesk’s positive impact.

The financial services industry demands a high standard for data security, a requirement that Freshworks Marketplace app integrations support. CBD uses Masking to ensure customer protection and compliance, and a credit card integration to comply with Central Bank guidelines.

“Freshdesk has provided us with the flexibility to execute on any requirement with no restrictions and rapid solution deployment,” said Ben Crampton, Client Excellence & Service Delivery at CBD.

“The Commercial Bank of Dubai is at the forefront of digital innovation in the banking sector and we’re happy to provide them with the technology required to deliver delightful customer experiences every day,” said Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks.