DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced the availability of its Cohesity Gaia integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot. The integration allows knowledge workers across an organization to tap into Cohesity backup data directly from the Microsoft 365 Copilot interface to gain insights and inform better business decisions.

“This integration marks a major leap forward in how enterprises can transform dormant data into strategic intelligence,” said Johnny Karam, Managing Director and VP, International Emerging Region, Cohesity. “By giving users secure, AI-driven access to legacy data directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot, we are turning backup into a real-time business asset. In the UAE, where visionary initiatives like the Digital Government Strategy and the National AI Strategy 2031 are reshaping public and private sector performance, this capability empowers organisations to lead with data, act faster and stay ahead of evolving demands.”

A first-to-market innovation for unlocking the potential of backup data, Cohesity Gaia combines generative AI, large language models, and retrieval augmented generation techniques. As part of the integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot, users can simply enter conversational questions via their Microsoft 365 Copilot interface. Cohesity Gaia searches across vast amounts of backup data effortlessly, pinpoints critical information quickly, and surfaces actionable information for any department or job function. Granular, role-based access controls limit responses to align with user permissions, protecting sensitive data.

“Generative AI has created a tipping point for enterprise AI deployments. The next phase of this journey will involve more AI-to-AI communications and expectations for transformative business outcomes,” said Chantrelle Nielsen, group product manager, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft. “Microsoft 365 Copilot integration with Cohesity reflects this progression, giving enterprises more ways to take advantage of AI from the convenience of a single interface with a consistent user experience.”

“Cohesity and Microsoft continue to build on their partnership, working together to safeguard data and strengthen organizations’ cyber resilience. This integration extends the value proposition even further to bring new benefits by instantly putting high-quality backup data at the fingertips of users across the enterprise,” said Jared Crowley, senior director of Security & Software Partners, SHI International Corp. “The end result is faster, better decision making and fresh opportunities for maximizing customers’ investments in Cohesity and Microsoft.”

Cohesity Gaia is a subscription-based service. Access to Cohesity Gaia capabilities within the Microsoft 365 Copilot is currently available at no additional cost for subscribers of both Cohesity Gaia and Microsoft 365 Copilot. For more on the integration and key benefits, visit the Cohesity blog and tune into the Cohesity Tech Insights podcast episode “Unlocking AI powered insights with Agents and Frontier Models.”

