Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), a specialized IT services provider, has announced it’s participation at the GITEX Global 2023. As a Dell Titanium Partner, the company will highlight the hybrid, multi and public cloud offerings. Alongside there will be a strong focus on the cyber security services around endpoint, network and cloud solutions. This will also include the latest Security Operations Centre (SOC) that has been launched providing customers with 24/7 monitoring and security services.

Speaking on the participation, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies, said, “We are very focused on how we present ourselves at GITEX Global as we understand the importance at this global event in our region. While helping us showcase our services and solutions it helps us gather data that enables us to keep ahead of the curve and make sound business decisions. Moreover, it gives us the chance to meet with our current and prospective customers, partners and investors.”

The opening of the new SOC by Cloud Box Technologies to provide a one stop solutions partnership for customers demonstrates the organizations’ focus and the need to be attentive to one of the most pressing industry needs. This is especially relevant when both businesses and governments are making strong investments in protecting their digital assets while providing the end customers with confidence especially when they are in a state of constant digital links and looming with a growing number of cyber threats.

Cloud Box Technologies will have its senior executives present at Stall A1 in Hall #6 at GITEX Global and will be there to assist customers with their IT service enquiries.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies is a premier IT services specialist in the Middle East having its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration and Professional Services. CBT offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective services to its customers and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centres (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. Its team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals.

For further information, please visit http://cloudboxtechnologies.com