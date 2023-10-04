Dubai, UAE: Clima Uno, a reputed manufacturer of air-handling units and fan coil units in the HVAC industry and the manufacturing arm of Leminar Air Conditioning Company is proud to announce the successful installation of a solar plant on its manufacturing facility premises in Dubai Investment Park. The remarkable 420.75 kWp solar project reflects Clima Uno's commitment to environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Aligned with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Shams Solar Policy and Dubai Municipality requirements, Clima Uno's new solar plant will reduce its carbon footprint by a whopping 275,000 kgs and result in an overall 90% of expected energy savings. The monumental installation, which stands as a beacon of eco-consciousness, will operate under the Net-Metering Policy, with surplus energy generated during daylight hours being automatically exported to the grid for future use, embracing Dubai's forward-looking aspirations of a sustainable and environmentally resilient future.

Kartik Raval, Senior General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company stated, “Clima Uno is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment, for the community, and its customers. We are ever-proud to be making a move to solar-powered manufacturing, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices as we continue to provide the GCC market with advanced HVAC solutions.”

About Clima Uno

Originally from Italy, today, Clima Uno is owned by the Al Shirawi Group of Companies and is operated by its flagship company Leminar Air Conditioning Company. A well-established brand of air-handling units, fan coil units, ecology units and energy recovery ventilators, Clima Uno’s Eurovent-certified product range is custom-built for the region and is manufactured in a fully integrated facility in Dubai. The company’s efficient after-sales services, round-the-clock assistance and custom-built range of products have enabled it to become one of the most reliable partners for clients in the air-conditioning industry. For more information, please visit climaunoglobal.com.

About Leminar Air Conditioning Company

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the reputed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC and plumbing solution providers in the Middle East, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents some of the leading brands in the industry such as Rheem, Clima Uno, S&P, Weicco, Hattersley, Frese, Mueller, Tecnair, Armacell, Kimmco Isover, Zurn, Copeland, Winters, and more. For more information, please visit www.leminar.net.



For further enquiries, please contact:

Subham Roy

Corporate Communications

Email: subham.roy@alshirawi.ae