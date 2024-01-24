Dubai, UAE: The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) recently awarded Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) with a certification in Corporate Ethical Procurement and Supply. All procurement and supply management staff at ADAA completed training in ethical procurement and supply management and passed a test in

fraud, corruption, bribery and environmental concerns.

Now more than ever, it is important for procurement teams to implement and maintain ethical processes, which details a company's code of conduct and commitment to environmental, social and legal issues.

CIPS MENA, Managing Director, Sam Achampong, said, “We are delighted that ADAA have been certified in ethical procurement and this demonstrates their understanding of the growing importance of ethical procurement. Companies should be developing an ethical procurement strategy that starts with a thorough review and risk assessment of current supply chains from which potential problems can be identified and resolved. It is essential for procurement teams to identify the types of ethical issues they may face so they can develop ethical standards and practices.”

CIPS is the largest global professional body for training and skills development for procurement and supply chain management. The CIPS Ethical Procurement and Supply eLearning and test has been recently updated and renewed to provide quality learning and guidance for organisations concerned about preventing unethical practices in their supply chains. Developed for all levels of procurement professionals, the programme and test enable individuals and organisations to hone their skills and knowledge and ultimately demonstrate their commitment to ethical practice.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mahmoud Al Alawi, Executive Director, ADAA, said: "By achieving the highly regarded CIPS certificate in procurement, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority has marked a notable milestone, exemplifying excellence in our field. This recognition goes beyond individual achievement; it embodies our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in our financial dealings. It opens doors to potential future collaborations with vendors and reinforces our status as an authoritative audit body dedicated to setting benchmarks in credibility through professional training of our staff. This ensures the dependability and trustworthiness of our financial operations. Furthermore, our achievement serves as a beacon, inspiring other organisations to follow in our footsteps, striving for a similar commitment to integrity and reliability in their practices."

Organisations that achieve the ethics mark are included in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register, which includes organisations from various sectors and organisations around the globe. Sign up your procurement and supply management team to take the test.

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) is the supreme entity responsible for promoting the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity across Abu Dhabi entities. It seeks to ensure public resources and funds are managed, collected and expended efficiently, effectively and economically, safeguarding them for future generations.

A financially and administratively independent body working directly under the authority of His Highness the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, ADAA has the power to monitor financial and operational activities of government entities as well as associated companies and projects in which the government owns 25 per cent or more of their capital.