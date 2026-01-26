DUBAI — Ciel Dubai Marina marked its highly anticipated opening with one of the most audacious aerial celebrations ever staged in the city. In partnership with XDubai and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the world’s tallest hotel transformed the skies above Dubai Marina into the backdrop for a dramatic precision wingsuit stunt, reflecting Ciel’s bold vision to redefine elevated luxury through unforgettable, boundary-pushing experiences.

Standing at 377 metres, Ciel Dubai Marina brings 82 floors of striking architectural design, immersive dining, and panoramic views to one of Dubai’s most celebrated districts. Its debut introduces a new benchmark for experiential luxury in the region.

To commemorate this milestone, five elite XDubai wingsuit athletes performed a breathtaking formation flight over Dubai Marina. The lead athlete executed a dramatic fly-through of Ciel’s iconic architectural centrepiece — the “eye of the needle” — hurtling through the 82-storey opening at speeds exceeding 200 km/h. Maintaining formation with the team, the remaining athletes deployed coordinated colour effects engineered with safety at the forefront, creating a vibrant aerial trail against the skyline.

“The opening of Ciel Dubai Marina is a testament to Dubai’s drive to consistently push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Aida Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President of Consumer Advocacy and Social Media at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). “This landmark joins our skyline not just as the world’s tallest hotel, but also as a demonstration of Dubai’s commitment, across the public and private sectors, to elevating its hospitality sector to new heights. We are proud to support partners such as The First Group and XDubai, who continue to keep Dubai at the forefront of the global stage through visionary architecture, Arabian hospitality, and unique spectacles.”

A custom-rigged FPV drone captured dynamic, cinematic footage as the wingsuiters soared around and above the tower, showcasing angles and perspectives impossible to witness from the ground. The result was a gravity-defying celebration befitting a landmark designed to challenge expectations of unparalleled hospitality experiences.

“We are honored to have partnered with XDubai and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism on this extraordinary, high-adrenaline activation at Ciel Dubai Marina,” said Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group. “XDubai’s meticulous, safety-driven planning process enabled these world-class athletes to perform an unprecedented aerial display with astonishing precision. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to push boundaries, celebrate innovation, and create unforgettable experiences that redefine what is possible in Dubai’s real estate and hospitality landscapes. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when creativity and a passion for achieving the extraordinary converge.”

“Dubai is a city shaped by ambition, innovation and a constant drive to reimagine what is possible.” said Mohammad Javad, Executive Vice President of Leisure & Entertainment at Shamal Holding. “Ciel Dubai Marina is a significant addition to the skyline, and partnering with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and The First Group allows us to mark its opening in a way that reflects the scale and energy of this landmark. Through our top XDubai athletes, we aimed to deliver a signature moment that showcased the remarkable architecture of this new building. This collaboration offers a distinctive perspective of the city and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination.”

This high-impact activation celebrates Ciel’s arrival as a new landmark of ambition, creativity, and innovation in Dubai. Ciel features 1,004 rooms and suites, each designed with floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and cityscape. Additional highlights include the world’s highest infinity pool, a luxury spa opening in April 2026, and gym on the 61st floor, and exclusive guest access to Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah.

Guests can look forward to eight distinctive dining destinations, where immersive design and standout flavours meet. Concepts include West 13, a vibrant Mediterranean restaurant; East 14, a contemporary buffet-style exploration of East Asian cuisine; the homegrown favourite Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery; and the award-winning UK-born brand Tattu, debuting in the UAE with a multi-level restaurant, bar, sky pool, and lounge.

Developed by The First Group Real Estate and managed by The First Group Hospitality as part of IHG’s Vignette Collection, Ciel blends the individuality of a boutique hotel with the assurance of global hospitality expertise. Its opening represents a milestone achievement for The First Group, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a leader in visionary, design-led hospitality developments in the UAE.

About Ciel Dubai Marina:

Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection is a lifestyle luxury hotel located in the Dubai Marina district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Standing at 377 meters, Ciel is the tallest hotel in the world boasting 1,004 guestrooms featuring floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass windows, eight dining destinations, three outdoor swimming pools including one of the world's highest infinity pools, a luxury spa, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. Designed by award-winning architects Norr, the skyscraper is a global symbol of modern engineering and luxury. Ciel is strategically located at the gateway to Dubai Marina, offering direct access to key tourist attractions, beaches, retail centres, and transport networks. The property was developed by The First Group, a renowned UAE-based global property investment firm and is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection. Discover more at https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai.

About The First Group:

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking investment opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com or https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/cieldubai

About The First Group Hospitality:

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-based, full-service hospitality management company specialising in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, we deliver tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimise revenue, and maximise asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, we partner with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability. Our expertise spans property performance optimisation, cost management, and guest experience enhancement, ensuring sustainable growth in competitive markets.

Beyond management, we develop and operate a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market. The First Group Hospitality – Crafting Experiences, Delivering Results. Discover more at Hospitality Management Group in Dubai | The First Group Hospitality

About XDubai

Part of Shamal Holding’s portfolio, XDubai is Dubai’s action lifestyle experience brand, and the symbol of its spirit is to raise limits constantly and set new standards. Its extraordinary experiences, platforms and partnerships are designed to inspire people of all ages and abilities, allowing them to explore life differently and from a different perspective. XDubai’s experiences include XLine Dubai, XPark, XPark Jr., XDubai Pump Track and MX Ride Dubai.

For more information, visit www.xdubai.com