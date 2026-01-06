DUBAI, UAE – Chedi Hospitality is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Miguel Yanguas, one of the most exciting talents in global padel and currently ranked World No. 7 in the official International Padel Federation (FIP) Race rankings. This collaboration marks an important step in the Group’s evolution as it continues to shape a modern luxury lifestyle narrative grounded in wellbeing, human performance and meaningful cultural connection across its expanding international footprint.

Aligned with the Group’s brand essence, A Voyage Unbound™, the partnership highlights Chedi Hospitality’s commitment to curating experiences that transcend traditional luxury while creating moments defined by purpose, authenticity and contemporary relevance.

Recognised as one of the most promising talents in global padel, Miguel Yanguas represents the focus, balance and modern elegance that define the Chedi experience. His presence on court, refined yet powerful, mirrors Chedi’s approach to thoughtful growth, purposeful design and partnerships that enrich the brand’s evolving lifestyle philosophy.

Miguel embodies the focus, balance and quiet confidence that define the Chedi experience. Known for his powerful and aggressive playing style and commanding presence on the court, the 1.89m drive side player is recognised as one of the leading figures of the new generation of padel athletes and is widely regarded as a future contender for the world No. 1 position. In the 2025 season, Yanguas reunited with Jorge “Coki” Nieto, forming one of the circuit’s most consistent pairings, celebrated for their strong defensive game and tactical endurance during long rallies. His recent participation in the FIP World Cup Pairs and Premier Padel events, where he and Nieto entered as the third seeds, reflects his rising momentum and global influence.

This partnership forms part of Chedi Hospitality’s broader strategy to articulate a refined lifestyle and wellness identity across its hotels, resorts and branded residences. By aligning with world class athletes whose values mirror the Group’s commitment to dedication, craft and cultural depth, Chedi Hospitality continues to evolve its presence among younger and experience driven luxury travellers while strengthening the emotional dimension of its brand.

The collaboration also complements the Group’s expanding development momentum across the GCC and Europe, reinforcing its ambition to integrate performance, mindfulness and purposeful design into guest experiences. Future activations with Yanguas will explore the interplay between sport and hospitality, including curated engagements, immersive content and experiential programmes across key markets.

“Our growth is defined by the meaningful connections that enrich our brand and deepen our presence in key regions,” said Stephan Schupbach, President & Group CEO of Chedi Hospitality. “Miguel Yanguas represents a new generation of athletic excellence - dynamic, focused and culturally influential. His approach to performance mirrors our commitment to purposeful living and contemporary wellbeing. Together, we look forward to shaping experiences that speak to today’s traveller and tomorrow’s lifestyle.”

“I’m genuinely excited about this partnership with Chedi Hospitality. From the first conversation, it felt natural—like working with people who understand the rhythm of my life on and off the court. I’m grateful for the support, and I’m looking forward to growing with a brand that values dedication, culture and the joy that comes with doing what you love.”

Padel is now one of the fastest growing sports worldwide, driven by its accessibility, social nature and dynamic pace. From Europe to the GCC and across emerging global markets, the sport is attracting a new generation of players and audiences, making it an increasingly influential cultural touchpoint in lifestyle, wellness and contemporary luxury. Chedi Hospitality’s partnership with Yanguas embraces this momentum and positions the Group at the intersection of global culture, athleticism and modern travel.

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.

www.chedihospitality.com | Instagram: @chedihospitality | LinkedIn: Chedi Hospitality