Abu Dhabi: Changer.ae Ltd, a premium independent crypto custodian service, dedicated to securing users’ virtual assets, officially launched its platform, providing individuals globally with a reliable, convenient, and accessible wallet to safeguard and manage their digital assets. Changer is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) based in the UAE under which it is required to comply with all the rules and regulations related, among others, to safe custody provisions, technology governance, and other system controls.

With the rise of cryptocurrency adoption in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the United Arab Emirates has proven to lead the way by creating a regulatory environment that is both robust and progressive. Recognizing the potential of digital assets, it has supercharged its regulatory efforts to attract global businesses focusing on digital assets, ultimately bringing investment and positive exposure to the region.

Changer’s launch of custody services for the safe storage of virtual assets comes in line with an increasing demand for independent custody and fund administration of digital assets from asset managers and asset owners, as this market continues to evolve. Distinctively standing out in the UAE, Changer’s premium wallet and offerings are unique to the market being the only regionally built, independent custody provider. Changer’s premium wallet brings to the market a transparent, subscription-style monthly service for users based on the assets held under custody. As Changer ramps up its operations, it is currently waiving custody fees for early adopters, which is planned to come into effect in Q1 2024. Changer’s platform ensures that users have a safe, insured wallet to use whenever they need; offering them peace of mind that their virtual assets are safeguarded at all times via an advanced encryption and multi-signature authorization security system.

Cryptocurrency investors from all over the world can easily open an account via the user-friendly Changer mobile application that can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery, and once verified, can use it to store their digital assets. Following today’s launch of its custody services, Changer is planning to introduce additional services in early Q1 2024 which will allow its users to convert their virtual assets into fiat currencies and hold those in escrow (client-money account) arrangements with a strategic bank partner which is yet to be disclosed.

Nadeem Ladki, Senior Executive Officer of Changer, commented on the launch: “We are happy to witness the successful and global launch of Changer.ae, as the region’s first locally built, independent virtual asset custody provider catering to individuals. For widespread adoption of digital assets, users need a safe, trusted counterpart; and we are committed to investing in the infrastructure and abiding by the regulations necessary to provide that peace of mind to our global users to be a leader in this space. We are proud to launch Changer.ae in the UAE, as the Nation has a well-balanced approach to digital asset adoption and financial regulation, thus making it a great market for our premium crypto custodian service platform. The UAE is a key driver of innovation and economic growth, encouraging more investors to enter the market, accelerate growth, enable collaboration, and continue to shape the future of finance”.

Changer.ae Ltd is a global premium trusted crypto custodian service based in the United Arab Emirates and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).



It is exclusively dedicated to safeguarding and managing digital assets by providing easy, reliable, and trustworthy solutions that help protect and grow crypto investments. With an interface built by experts in the field, combined with cutting-edge technology and advanced encryption techniques, a seamless, fast, and safe experience is guaranteed.

Changer.ae Limited is regulated and authorized by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market with registered number 220142.

