Abu Dhabi, UAE – Changer.ae Limited (“Changer”), a regulated virtual asset custodian based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (the “ADGM”), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) with UPAY Global Technology L.L.C (“UPay”), a UAE-incorporated technology company providing blockchain infrastructure, IT systems, and FinTech software solutions.

The strategic collaboration establishes a general framework for cooperation, aligning UPay’s technology infrastructure with Changer’s regulated custody and settlement operations. Both parties intend to explore technical integration opportunities to support compliant pathways for digital asset conversion within Changer’s licensed framework, and will designate representatives to oversee the collaboration and establish a joint working group for technical and operational coordination.

At the core of the collaboration is a shared vision to enable seamless fiat-to-crypto interoperability. By leveraging Changer’s regulated custody and settlement capabilities alongside UPay’s digital wallet technology, the two companies aim to create compliant, frictionless pathways for users to convert between digital assets and fiat currencies.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance liquidity and accessibility for both individual and corporate users, supporting broader adoption of digital assets within regulated financial ecosystems.

In addition, the partnership will explore the deployment of UPay’s next-generation infrastructure to empower Changer’s clients. This includes evaluating a range of innovative digital asset programs that enable users to utilize digital assets instantly on a global scale, backed by Changer’s secure and institutional-grade custody framework.

Changer.ae Limited operates under the regulation of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in ADGM and is Licensed to provide custody services, arrange deals in investments, and deal in investments as an agent, The company is dedicated exclusively to safeguarding and managing digital assets, offering secure, compliant solutions to both individual and corporate clients.

UPAY Global Technology L.L.C delivers advanced blockchain systems, cybersecurity solutions, wallet technology, and scalable transaction architecture, drawing on the UPay Group’s expertise in financial technology and digital asset infrastructure. Its platforms empower merchants and financial institutions across the international markets with secure, efficient, and innovative digital solutions.”

Both parties will appoint dedicated representatives to oversee the collaboration and will establish a joint working group to address technical integration, regulatory alignment, and operational considerations.

About Changer.ae Limited

Changer.ae Limited is a premium, globally trusted crypto custodian based in the United Arab Emirates and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Licensed to provide custody services, arrange deals in investments, and deal in investments as an agent, the company delivers secure, reliable, and user-friendly solutions designed to protect and grow digital asset investments. Built by industry experts and powered by advanced encryption technologies, Changer offers institutional-grade custody with a seamless client experience.

About UPAY

UPAY Global Technology L.L.C functions as a core technology services company within the UPay Group, driving the development of digital wallets, card-enablement technology, and seamless crypto-to-fiat transaction workflows across the group’s ecosystem.