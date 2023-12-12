Manama: CFA Society- Bahrain, the local society of the CFA Institute, has partnered with Supreme Council for Women (SCW) and SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank to launch the second round of Women in Investment (WIM) Programme which marks the commencement of a flagship programme focused on developing women in the investment management field.



The training will be delivered by the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) as the knowledge partner 20 women will be selected to embark on a transformative learning journey which will encompass a mix of engaging interactive workshops and insightful fireside sessions, providing participants with the rare opportunity to connect with renowned industry experts and gain valuable insights from their vast experience. To further support their professional growth and advancement, the program participants will receive ongoing executive mentoring through the CFA Society mentorship program, Qodwa, which empowers participants by connecting them with experienced industry professionals. This program facilitates the transfer of knowledge and guidance across diverse levels, fostering professional growth for mentees.



This women-focused investment programme is part of the national plan aims to empower women by enhancing their involvement and cultivating a pipeline of women investment leaders in Bahrain. The programme will provide participants with a comprehensive set of training opportunities focusing on fields aligned with market demands, offering women experiences, knowledge, and skills to enhance their professional capabilities and unlock new opportunities

“Enabling Bahraini women with the practical skills and training that are aligned with the future needs of the job market is one of the most important contributions that we can make as responsible corporate citizens and it has always been a key pillar of SICO’s corporate social responsibility programme,” noted Najla Al Shirawi, SICO’s CEO. "As an organization valuing equal opportunities, we're delighted to join forces for the second year with partners like the CFA Society Bahrain and the Supreme Council of Women, working together to foster diversity in the workforce and cultivate a culture of women's empowerment."

Zeeba Askar, Chairperson Women Inclusion Committee and President CFA Society Bahrain said, “Building upon our commitment to fostering excellence in the investment industry, and in collaboration with our strategic partners, the Supreme Council for Women and SICO, we are pleased to launch the second round of the Women in Investment Program. The program is designed to empower women in establishing themselves in the investment field through a comprehensive learning journey encompassing interactive workshops, engaging fireside sessions with industry experts, and ongoing mentorship through our Qodwa Program.”

For more information about the programme and to register, kindly send an email to WIC@bahrain.cfasociety.org

About CFA Society Bahrain

CFA Society Bahrain is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, investment advisors, educators and other financial professionals. The Society was incorporated and registered in June 2006 as the Bahrain Investment

Professionals Society (BIPS) as a member society of the CFA Institute. Consequently, consistent with the nomenclature of member societies of CFA Institute worldwide, BIPS adopted the commonly known moniker of CFA Society Bahrain. The Society was initially founded with a membership of 26 professionals at inauguration. Today the society boasts a membership of more than 250 members making it the second largest CFA society in the Middle East. Since inception, the Society has brought a number of successful and highly popular events to the local community supported by its alliance with the region’s most prominent financial institutions. The Society continues to play a key role in advancing the community’s human capital mainly through supporting candidates enrolled in the CFA Program.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide, and there are 158 local member societies.

For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.



About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with USD 6 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS).



SICO also oversees a majority-owned subsidiary, SICO Capital, a Saudi-based investment banking company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities.



Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.